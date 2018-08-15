Comic Con Revolution Ontario 2019 Tickets Now On Sale!

Tickets are now on sale for Comic Con Revolution Ontario 2019.

CCR ONT will once again be held at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California.

Guests include Amanda Conner (Harley Quinn), Joe Eisma, Megan Hutchison, Jimmy Palmiotti (Harley Quinn), Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo).

New York, NY August 15, 2018 – Atomic Crush Events’ (ACE) Comic Con Revolution Ontario (CCR ONT) returns for its third year on May 18 & 19, 2019. The Inland Empire’s only full scale comic convention experience; CCR ONT will once again be held at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California. Tickets go on sale today, August 15, 2018, and are available at http://www.comicconrevolution.com/ontario.

Comic Con Revolution Ontario is once again bringing the most talented comic creators in the industry to the Inland Empire. Amanda Conner (Harley Quinn), Joe Eisma (Morning Glories), Megan Hutchison, Jimmy Palmiotti (Harley Quinn), Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo) are just the first of the incredibly talented men and women that will be a part of our stellar guest list. Topping off our initial guest announcements, cosplayer Angi Viper will be returning as Comic Con Revolution’s own Jetpack Jules.

We’ve also made some exciting additions to our ticketing options for 2019. In addition to adding early bird pricing, this year advanced purchased tickets can be shipped directly to you, or will be available for on site pick up Friday, May 17, 2019 before CCR ONT begins. Tickets can also still be picked up either show day. These updates, as well as doubling our security check points, are designed to speed entry into Comic Con Revolution Ontario, making our attendee’s experience even better.

“It’s unbelievable that we are in year 3 already, in the Inland Empire. The challenge to continue to deliver great shows and guests to our fans is one that that we relish and accept,” says co-owner and partner Drew Seldin. “The support and love we have received from the IE inspires us to work even harder each year to make CCR ONT the best experience possible.”

“Comic Con Revolution Ontario is one of our premiere events and we are looking forward to year three!” says Michael Krouse, President & CEO of Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Every city wants to have a comic con. The Ontario Convention Center is proud to have one of the most exciting and entertaining comic conventions in the southwest and it’s right here in the City of Ontario!”

Order your tickets to Comic Con Revolution today. Early bird pricing will be available until December 31, 2019. Early bird pricing is as follows: Adult weekend tickets are $40, Teen weekend tickets (13-17) are $30, Adult Saturday tickets are $25, Teen Saturday tickets (13-17) are $18.75, Adult Sunday tickets are $20 and Teen Sunday tickets (13-17) are $15. As always kids aged 12 & under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets purchased at the door will be $5 more per ticket. In addition to the savings, advanced ticket holders will receive a limited edition art print, as well as being able to enter the exhibit floor an hour early each day.

Location:

Ontario Convention Center

2000 E Convention Center Way

Ontario, CA 91764

Hours:

Saturday May 18th, 2019 – 10am (9am with advance ticket purchase) – 7pm

Sunday May 19th, 2019 – 11am (10am with advance ticket purchase) – 5pm

For more information, as well as tickets, head to http://www.comicconrevolution.com/ontario

About Comic Con Revolution

Comic Con Revolution was founded on very simple principles. We are excited to celebrate comics and the creative arts. At the absolute core of what we do are the creators themselves. The people who create the comics, games, toys, film, movies and more that we all love. Without their tireless dedication to creating the fantastic worlds we all get lost in, events like Comic Con Revolution would not be possible. We strive to create the best possible experience for attendees, exhibitors and guests alike. Our team of event industry veterans are dedicated to working hard to create that experience for each of you.

About Atomic Crush Events

Atomic Crush Events is an event consultation, management and production agency that was founded on experience and innovation. Bringing together expertise in event management, marketing, sales and business development to create a unique team that will conceptualize your idea and bring it boldly to life. Our philosophy is simple — create the best experience possible for attendees, exhibitors and guests alike.

More information is available at www.atomiccrushevents.com

