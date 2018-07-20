Comic-Con 2018: Titans Evenlope Pushing Trailer Wows! F Batman!

DC Universe kicked Comic-Con 2018 off with a bang today with the long awaited debut of their first DC Universe original – Titans and it looks like its going to be everything Teen Titans fans would want in a live action series. I normally don’t do trailer breakdowns, but I may have to do one this weekend.

I’m really curious about the new DC Universe Streaming app, but what I want to know is, is Titans going to stream weekly or be like Netflix and dump all the eps at once. I personally hate it when streaming services do shows weekly, like Hulu did with Marvel’s Runaways. It defeats the whole point of streaming services. This trailer is balls and I love it, but I hate it, but I love it, but I hate it.

I’m just not a huge fan of dark, grim, gritty stuff, it seems like they are going for “shock value” here. But by the same token it sort of fits the Titans, not that crap Teen Titans go.

