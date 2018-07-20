Television

Comic-Con 2018: Mars 2 Gets some Geek Love

I’m a huge mark for National Geographic Channel. I love their programming and they’ve always treated me well. They throw great season premiere events at their DC HQ – it’s “glamorous” once you get there, but fighting 2 hrs of DC Traffic ain’t fun! Sadly I’m in Fla now and can no longer partake, but Nat Geo brought their hit show Mars to SDCC with a special panel called with the panel When Earthlings Become Martians: National Geographic’s Mars, Season 2.” The crowd looks like they loved it. I’m so sad not to be in San Diego this year.

The packed crowd in Room 7AB got an exclusive first look at a brand-new trailer for season two, which premieres Nov. 12, 2018.

Panelist and former NASA astronaut and author Leland Melvin captured a selfie from the stage with fellow panelists Dr. Stephen Petranekaward-winning author of How We’ll Live on MarsAndy Weirbestselling author of The MartianSusan Wise Bauerhistorian and author of the History of the World seriescast members JiHae (Mortal Engines) and Jeff Hephner (Chicago Med, Code Black), and series showrunner and executive producer Dee Johnson.

The session was moderated by author and Forbes.com contributor Jennifer Kite-Powell.

