Comic-Con 2018: Iron Fist Season 2 Release Date!

Iron Fist Season 2 features Danny Rand (Finn Jones) as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Danny has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity and he must conquers his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Sacha Dhawan (Davos), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and introduces Alice Eve (Mary Walker).

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 is produced for Netflix by Marvel Television and ABC Studios.

