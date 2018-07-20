Comic-Con 2018: Better Call Saul New Trailer and Casting Announced!

“Better Call Saul” cast members Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando, along with Executive Producers and Showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould joined moderator Bill Burr for the AMC series’ first ever Comic Con panel.

In the spirit of the occasion, the team shared a sizzling new trailer and a first look photo of Lalo, a character referenced but never seen on “Breaking Bad,” who will make an appearance on the new season of “Better Call Saul,” played by Tony Dalton. It was also announced that Ira from “Breaking Bad,” played by Franc Ross, will also make an appearance. The Emmy®-nominated series returns for its fourth season on Monday, August 6 at 9:00PM ET/PT.

Season 4 Trailer

New Photo

