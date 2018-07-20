13’s Sonic Screwdriver Unveiled at Comic-Con International 2018!

What you’re looking at in the above photo is the most radically redesigned Sonic Screwdriver in the history of Doctor Who (virtually every Doctor has tweaked the iconic instrument but this is a total revamp).

Comic Con International 2018 is taking place at the San Diego Convention Center, in San Diego, CA.

San Diego, California – Thursday, July 19, 2018: Today in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, the new Sonic Screwdriver Fan Collectible was revealed for the U.S. – a replica of what the Thirteenth Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, will use in the new series of Doctor Who.

Designer Arwel Wyn Jones talked through the new Sonic, “It’s a privilege to have been asked to redesign the iconic Sonic Screwdriver for the Thirteenth Doctor and a new generation of audiences. I can’t wait for people to see how the Doctor acquires it.”

Produced by Seven20, the new, electronic 7.4” Thirteenth Doctor Sonic Screwdriver Fan Collectible is an authentic replica of the Doctor’s device. It features two buttons that when pressed activate glowing patterns of red and orange interior lights, two different authentic Thirteenth Doctor Sonic Screwdriver sounds, and a beautiful rotating crystal that glows.

A limited quantity of Sonic Screwdriver Collectibles will be available to purchase at the BBC Shop at BBC AMERICA’s booth #4129 for fans attending San Diego Comic-Con. The product will also be available for pre-order starting on Wednesday, July 25th using the following links:

The new season of Doctor Who is due to out this fall on BBC AMERICA with Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, accompanied by actors Bradley Walsh as Graham, Tosin Cole as Ryan, and Mandip Gill as Yasmin, the Doctor’s friends.

