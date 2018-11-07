Celebrate N7 Day by Ordering the New Mass Effect: Andromeda Tempest Ship Replica from Dark Horse Direct!

Mass Effect has joined Dark Horse Direct to produce The Mass Effect: Andromeda Tempest Ship 18” Replica.

MASS EFFECT JOINS DARK HORSE DIRECT

Celebrate N7 Day by Ordering the New Mass Effect: Andromeda Tempest Ship Replica!

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (November 7, 2018)—In honor of the 11th annual N7 Day, Dark Horse Direct and BioWare are pleased to reveal the Mass Effect: Andromeda Tempest Ship 18” Replica! Survey the terrain of your residence or workplace with this fully realized replica proudly displayed on your gaming console table, bookshelf, or desk. With only 500 Mass Effect: Andromeda Tempest replicas made, this immaculate collectible will be the envy of all your gaming companions!

Approximately 18” long and made from polyresin, the Mass Effect: Andromeda Tempest is the latest release in exclusive replicas from the massively popular BioWare game franchise and Dark Horse Direct. Positioned atop an alien planet terrain base, it comes complete with an ND1 Nomad all-terrain vehicle, ready to scout the unknown worlds ahead.

The Mass Effect: Andromeda Tempest Ship 18” Replica retails for $249.99, and is available for pre-order on Direct.DarkHorse.com. Orders will ship in Summer 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...