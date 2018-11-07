Harvesters of Souls Trailer: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs!

Joel and Ethan Coen’s western anthology film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs has a spiffy new trailer – with new footage and a sprinkling of quotes from high-powered critics.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – winner of the Best Screenplay award at the Venice Film Festival – premieres on Netflix on November 16th.

A NETFLIX FILM

Launching on Netflix on November 16, 2018

Synopsis

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a six-part Western anthology film, a series of tales about the American frontier told through the unique and incomparable voice of Joel and Ethan Coen. Each chapter tells a distinct story about the American West.

About The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is written, produced and directed by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen, with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Robert Graf serving as producers. The cast includes Tyne Daly, James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Heck, Grainger Hines, Zoe Kazan, Harry Melling, Liam Neeson, Tim Blake Nelson, Jonjo O’Neill, Chelcie Ross, Saul Rubinek, Tom Waits, Clancy Brown, Jefferson Mays, Stephen Root, Willie Watson. The film received the Best Screenplay award at the Venice Film Festival.

Twitter: @balladofbuster (https://twitter.com/balladofbuster)

Instagram: @balladofbuster (https://www.instagram.com/balladofbuster/)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/balladofbuster/

#TheBalladofBusterScruggs

Like this: Like Loading...