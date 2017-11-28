CBS Gives Full Season Orders To Two Comedies!

CBS has given full season orders to Man with a Plan and Superior Donuts.

“MAN WITH A PLAN” AND “SUPERIOR DONUTS” RECEIVE FULL-SEASON ORDERS FOR THE 2017-2018 BROADCAST SEASON

CBS has given full season orders to Monday night comedies MAN WITH A PLAN and SUPERIOR DONUTS.

MAN WITH A PLAN’s Nov. 13 sophomore season premiere averaged 6.50 million viewers with live +7-day ratings. MAN WITH A PLAN stars Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann, Hala Finley and Matt Cook. Jeff and Jackie Filgo, Matt LeBlanc, Michael Rotenberg, Troy Zien and Gregg Mettler are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.

SUPERIOR DONUTS, which premiered its second season on Oct. 30, is averaging 5.77 million viewers with delayed viewing. SUPERIOR DONUTS stars Judd Hirsch, Jermaine Fowler, Katey Sagal, David Koechner, Maz Jobrani, Rell Battle and Diane Guerrero. Bob Daily, Neil Goldman, Garrett Donovan, Mark Teitelbaum, John R. Montgomery, Michael Rotenberg, Josh Lieberman, Jermaine Fowler and Betsy Thomas are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.

Like this: Like Loading...