It’s Official! Seth Meyers To Host 75th Annual golden Globes!

The telecast will airlive coast to coast from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7 from 8-11 p.m. ET (5/4C)) on NBC.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Nov. 27, 2017 – Seth Meyers, one of late night’s most important comedy voices, has been named host of the “75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.” The telecast is set to air live coast to coast from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7 from 8-11 p.m. ET (5-8 p.m. PT) on NBC.

“We are thrilled that Seth Meyers is going to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. ”As he does every night for us in late night, he will be taking a closer look at this year’s best movies and television with his unique brand of wit, intelligence, and mischievous humor.”

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the ‘75th Annual Golden Globe Awards,’” said HFPA President Meher Tatna. “With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year.”

The three-hour Golden Globes telecast will serve as the official kickoff to the 2018 awards season.

Earlier this year, Meyers earned an Emmy Award nomination as a writer on his critically acclaimed talk show, “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” Meyers, who is a previous Emmy winner, was nominated three times for his work with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on the 2013-15 Golden Globe Awards. Meyers began his TV career with “Saturday Night Live” in 2001 and was a cast member for 13 seasons, serving as head writer for nine seasons and “Weekend Update” anchor for eight. In all, Meyers has garnered 18 Emmy nominations for his work in television.

Meyers also executive produced and lent his voice to Hulu’s animated superhero show “The Awesomes,” which ran for three seasons. In addition, Meyers has joined forces with “SNL” alums Fred Armisen and Bill Hader to create IFC’s Emmy-nominated docu-parody series “Documentary Now!” Meyers hosted the Emmy Awards in 2014, the ESPY Awards on ESPN in 2010 and 2011 and headlined the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner to rave reviews.

So far this season, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” wins head to head versus its ABC and CBS time-period competition in every key ratings category – adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

Nominations for the Golden Globes will be announced Monday, Dec. 11.Winners in 25 categories — 14 in film and 11 in television — are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 countries worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

Meher Tatna is President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Allen Shapiro, CEO of dick clark productions, Mike Mahan, President of dick clark productions and Barry Adelman, Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions, will serve as executive producers.

