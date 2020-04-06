Cartoon Network Launches Initiative to Help Kids Stay Safe, Creative and Entertained During COVID-19 Crisis!

Cartoon Network has further expanded its response to the coronavirus pandemic with a new initiative – CNCheckIn – that helps kids stay safe, creative and entertained during this uncertain time.

Introduces New On-Air Content, Resources and Tools to Support Families

Cartoon Network has further expanded its response to the coronavirus pandemic with a new initiative – CNCheckIn – that helps kids stay safe, creative and entertained during this uncertain time. The initiative will draw on the network’s unique blend of humor and heart, with characters and stories kids know and love.

To help kids Stay Safe, new public service announcements (PSAs) and tutorials will be made available featuring hand-washing tips, and how to stay in touch with friends while practicing social distancing.

To encourage kids to Stay Creative, the network will provide do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, how-to-draw lessons and more.

To help kids Stay Entertained, families can access:

New and unlocked episodes of "Apple and Onion," "Ben 10," "Teen Titans Go!" and more, as well as the first seasons of "Craig of the Creek" and "Victor and Valentino," available on Cartoon Network, the CN App and participating distributors platforms.

An unlocked collection of 20 Cartoon Network classics that includes "Chowder," "Courage the Cowardly Dog," and "Dexter's Laboratory" available now on the CN App and participating distributors platforms.

Narrated interstitials updated daily featuring fan-favorite characters from "Adventure Time," "Teen Titans Go!" and "We Bare Bears," that will encourage kids to laugh and dance.

Downloadable new backgrounds from "Adventure Time," "Steven Universe," and others, for digital conference calls, available HERE.

“We always strive to meet our audience where they are, and right now we know that many of them are at home, trying to figure out this new normal,” said Jill King, SVP marketing and partnerships, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Boomerang. “If we can use our characters to convey simple, yet important safety messages, and keep kids entertained in this difficult time, we are all in.”

Kids and families can access specialized multiplatform content, tools and resources in a one-stop hub, www.cartoonnetwork.com/checkin/, which will be available in respective regions around the world. Fans can also catch this content in a daily afternoon destination on linear, as well as find select offerings through Cartoon Network social, the CN App, and participating distributors platforms.

