AMC NETWORKS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LAUNCHES “WE’RE WITH YOU”Initiative!

New York, NY – April 3, 2020 – AMC Networks announced today the launch of “We’re With You,” an ongoing, multi-network, effort to entertain, inform, and remind audiences that they are not alone and that we are all in this moment together. As part of “We’re With You,” AMC Networks Entertainment Group will be offering hours of popular programming from across its networks – AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV – and the SVOD service Sundance Now for free across digital and on demand, along with specially curated programming marathons across linear networks, and more. The networks will also be running a variety of spots with scenes that have renewed relevance to current circumstances and creative that features talent like Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito and more in home-made videos meant to encourage and entertain viewers.

“We want to join with our talent and respond to this moment in the best way that entertainment companies can – which is, to entertain people. Our We’re With You campaign is intended to give information, to offer companionship in the kind of responsive way that linear tv is uniquely able to, and we want to offer audiences the chance to have a laugh, maybe especially important at times of crisis,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “We also wanted to make our great content available to more viewers at a time when we are all looking for fantastic things to watch.”

AMC Networks Entertainment Group “We’re With You” includes:

Favorite AMC Networks Shows More Readily Available —

AMC has made the first half of The Walking Dead Season 10 available in front of the paywall until May 1 st on AMC.com and AMC TVE.



BBC America has curated a collection of free nature documentaries on BBCAmerica.com and the BBC America app as part of its “Nature NOW” collection for the month of April, including Life Story: First Steps, Seasonal Wonderlands: New England, Wild Singapore: Hidden World, Attenborough and the Giant Elephant, and Chimp Sanctuary.



Need a laugh? IFC is offering a comedy line-up that includes free and unauthenticated full seasons of IFC series for the month of April, including Baroness von Sketch Show, Birthday Boys, Spoils of Babylon, Spoils Before Dying, Bunk, Food Party, as well as select episodes from Comedy Bang Bang and Mystery Science Theatre 3000, and the season premiere of Brockmire, and more on IFC.com and IFC TVE.



As previously announced, AMC Networks Entertainment Group moved up the season three premiere of Killing Eve up by two weeks, with all episodes simulcasting on BBC America and AMC starting on Sunday, April 12 th .



Expanded Nature Programming Across BBC America Platforms BBC America’s Wonderstruck Adds Thursdays — BBC America will be adding a second day to its hit nature programming destination, Wonderstruck, with Thursdays joining the current Saturday micro-net in April. Themed marathons include: America The Beautiful (4/2), Circle of Life (4/9), and Under the Sea (4/16).



WonderstruckTV.com —BBC America also launched a free short-form nature site where audiences can search by mood, animal or geographic location for quick bursts of awe-inspiring, anxiety-reducing nature content anytime.



BBC America’s “Nature NOW” — BBC America will also be expanding nature programming across the BBC America website, app, and on demand platforms over the next few months, bringing viewers the entire Planet Earth collection, including Planet Earth I & II, Blue Planet I & II, Frozen Planet, and Seven Worlds, One Planet for a limited window. The collection will also feature a selection of free nature documentaries available for the month of April.

