These Woods Are Cursed, Y’know Trailer: The Dark!

The Dark will be in select theaters and on VOD on October 26th.

Dark Sky Films Proudly Announces ‘THE DARK’

IN THEATERS AND ON VOD OCTOBER 26, 2018

Debut from Justin P. Lange stars Nadia Alexander of

TV’s The Sinner and Netflix’s Seven Seconds

WHAT THE CRITICS ARE SAYING…

“One of the best horror movies in recent memory.” -THE WORD

“…a different kind of teen film.” -DEADLINE HOLLYWOOD

“Brings true heart to the horror genre.” -RUE MORGUE

“Poignant and original.” – DREAD CENTRAL

“Reminded me of the best of Guillermo del Toro. ” – DEFLIP SIDE

“An intensely emotional ride.” – BLOODY-DISGUSTING

Film Synopsis

On the outskirts of a small town lies Devil’s Den, a mysterious tract of woods where many have entered but no one has ever left. The local rumor is that the spirit of a young girl who was horrifically murdered there haunts and hunts in this dense forest, brutally slaying anyone who dares to step into her terrain. When a man with a dark past crosses her path, a series of events are set in motion that may lead to a peculiar kind of redemption for two tragically tortured souls.

Part gothic fairytale and part chilling horror, director Justin P. Lange’s debut feature balances rich imagery with a brutal and bloody story of unlikely kindred spirits who must defend themselves against the villainous powers of the ‘normal’ world.

THE DARK

Written and Directed by Justin P. Lange

Cast: Nadia Alexander (USA’s The Sinner, Netflix’s Seven Seconds), Toby Nichols (Netflix’s Iron Fist, Trumbo), Karl Markovics (The Counterfeiters)

TRT: 95 min

Country: Austria

Rating: Not Rated

Language: English

Genre: Horror

