Watch The Explosive First Minute of OITNB: Season 5!

Season Five of Orange is the New Black begins at precisely the point where Season Four left off – with a riot in progress following the death of Poussey.

Season Five will unfold in real time and over the course of just three days. Netflix has released a video of the first 60 seconds of the first episode – and eight first look photos (the remaining seven follow – double click to embiggen).

Orange is the New Black returns on Friday, June 9th.

Season four of Orange Is The New Black left us on the edge of our seats. An explosive riot sparked by Poussey’s untimely death combined with the rage and grief felt by the inmates quickly escalated into utter chaos. In the final moments, it all comes to a head with a determined Daya now in possession of a gun — and it becomes clear that, no matter what the outcome, life at Litchfield will never be the same. Picking up right where we left off, season five takes you back to that contentious moment in the prison’s halls where decisions made will forever affect those inside, and outside the gates.

Orange Is The New Black Season 5 – Photo by Jared Harrell/Courtesy of Netflix Orange Is The New Black Season 5 – Photo by Jared Harrell/Courtesy of Netflix Orange Is The New Black Season 5 – Photo by Jared Harrell/Courtesy of Netflix Orange Is The New Black Season 5 – Photo by Jared Harrell/Courtesy of Netflix Orange Is The New Black Season 5 – Photo by Jared Harrell/Courtesy of Netflix Orange Is The New Black Season 5 – Photo by Jared Harrell/Courtesy of Netflix Orange Is The New Black Season 5 – Photo by Jared Harrell/Courtesy of Netflix

Orange Is The New Black Season Five Debuts Friday, June 9 on Netflix

Based on the best-selling memoir by Piper Kerman, Jenji Kohan’s critically acclaimed series will continue to touch on timely and relevant social themes that drive daily headlines and remind us why, in its fifth season, Orange is the New Black remains an important cultural touchstone and continues to be an essential part of the national zeitgeist. The series will debut on Friday, June 9 exclusively in all Netflix territories.

