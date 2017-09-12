Bruno Mars Premieres Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo In November!

Grammy Award®-winning music star Bruno Mars will premiere his first primetime special – Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo – on CBS on November 29th (10/9C).

CBS and Atlantic Records have partnered with multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, director, musician and two-time Super Bowl Halftime performer Bruno Mars to premiere his first primetime television special, BRUNO MARS: 24K MAGIC LIVE AT THE APOLLO, Wednesday, Nov. 29 (10:00-11:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The electrifying special was taped at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York City, where Mars kicks off the primetime special in spectacular style, with an epic performance atop the Apollo’s landmark marquee. Also, Mars and his band the Hooligans take to the streets, visiting, singing and entertaining locals in exciting, intimate, must-see moments. The special, which will continue to tape in the coming weeks, features exhilarating, never-before-seen stage performances throughout the broadcast.

“For me, Bruno Mars is the greatest performer in the world,” said Ben Winston, who, alongside Mars, serves as executive producer. “To be producing his first television special is a true honor. This will be a special show and a special night.”

“Bruno Mars is the ultimate live performer of this generation,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. “He is the very definition of event television. He burns the roof off the Apollo while paying respect to its tradition and history. We at CBS are proud to be broadcasting his first TV special.”

Multi-Grammy Award winner and 21-time Grammy Award nominee Bruno Mars is a celebrated singer, songwriter, producer and musician who has sold over 180 million singles worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. Recently, his critically acclaimed and RIAA-certified double platinum album, 24K Magic, made an impressive debut atop the Top Digital Albums and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, while also remaining in the Top 10 for 33 consecutive weeks. The album and its lead single, “24K Magic,” simultaneously hit #1 on the iTunes Overall Albums and Overall Songs charts during its week of release. The single has since climbed to #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has also officially been certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA. Mars’ quintuple platinum certified single, “That’s What I Like,” recently climbed to #1 on the Hot 100, marking his seventh Hot 100 chart-topper and his first #1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart, where it remained at the top spot for 19 consecutive weeks.

Mars is the first artist to have two songs spend 24 or more weeks in the Hot 100’s top 5 (“That’s What I Like” and “Uptown Funk”). He is the only artist in the past year to have two quadruple-platinum singles from the same album. Also, Mars is one of the few artists to have written and produced each of his #1 hits and has had a #1 song on the Hot 100 from each of his first three studio albums.

With seven Hot 100 #1s, Mars is now tied with Elvis Presley, Phil Collins and Frankie Valli for the seventh most chart-toppers among male soloists, and he is also ranked #1 among male artists with the most Hot 100 #1s for this decade, extending his lead over Justin Bieber, Drake, Eminem and The Weeknd. Mars took home two BET Awards this past June, including the coveted Best Male R&B/Pop Artist award. To celebrate his latest album, Mars has been traveling the globe on his massive 24K Magic World Tour, which sold over 1 million tickets in a single day. In 2015 Bruno dominated music charts with the hit single “Uptown Funk.” The worldwide smash is the longest-leading Billboard Hot 100 single of the 2010s and is only the 10th single in the Hot 100’s 57-year history to spend at least 14 weeks at #1. “Uptown Funk” took home three GRAMMY Awards this past year, including Record of the Year.

Mars returned to the Super Bowl Halftime stage in February 2017 to perform alongside Beyoncé and Coldplay at the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show. In 2014 Mars made NFL history with the second most watched Super Bowl Halftime Show, which saw a record-breaking total viewership of over 115.3 million, all while being the youngest artist ever to serve as the sole NFL Super Bowl Halftime headliner. The performance gained him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program. According to Billboard, Bruno Mars scored his first five Hot 100 #1s faster than any male since Elvis Presley. As a singer, songwriter and producer, Bruno Mars has an impressive catalog of 37 Hot 100 hits.

BRUNO MARS: 24K MAGIC LIVE AT THE APOLLO is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions. The executive producers are Bruno Mars and Ben Winston.

About Fulwell 73

Fulwell 73 is run by lifelong friends Ben Winston, Leo Pearlman, Ben Turner, Gabe Turner and James Corden. The company strives to make top-quality television and film productions. Fulwell 73’s television slate is extensive, including the multiple Emmy Award-winning “The Late Late Show with James Corden” with CBS Television Studios, which boasts 3.3 billion views online and is broadcast nightly in over 150 territories. Also, they are producers of Apple’s first television show, “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” as well as TBS’s new series “Drop the Mic.” Fulwell 73 are currently in production on a new weekly primetime music show for BBC 1 in the UK. Their new show for Comedy Central in the UK, “Roast Battle,” starts later this year, and were recently announced as the new producers behind the important television event, “Stand Up To Cancer.” Fulwell 73 has a history of making top quality shows with some of the world’s top talent, including Justin Bieber, One Direction, Russell Brand, James Corden and David Beckham, to name a few.

The first project that brought the company to the public’s attention was on film. In September 2007, they released their debut theatrical feature “In the Hands of the Gods” (Lionsgate). The film received critical acclaim, opened on more screens than any other UK-made documentary and appeared in cinemas around the world. Since then, Fulwell 73 has had many theatrical film releases, including the most successful sports documentary of all time, “The Class of 92” (Universal Pictures), the huge box office hit “One Direction 3D: This is Us” (Sony/Columbia) and the bestselling independent film of Q4 2014, “Guvnors” (Metrodome). They recently unveiled the eagerly anticipated “I Am Bolt,” a cinematic sports documentary about the athlete Usain Bolt, which was released globally by Universal.

In addition to being nominated for Production Company of the Year at the Edinburgh TV Festival Awards and winning Brits Awards, Emmy Awards, Critics Choice Awards and MTV Moonmen, this year Fulwell 73 was named in the world top 20 “reality producers” by Variety Magazine, and named as the eighth most innovative company in Hollywood by Fast Magazine, with Disney and Hulu placed at sixth and seventh