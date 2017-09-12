Hormone Monsters/Monstresses and Inappropriate Perspectives Trailer: Big Mouth!

Big Mouth, the new adult animated series from Nick Kroll and Adam Goldberg, deals with how puberty affects its characters – Andrew (voiced by John Mulaney) and Nick (Kroll). Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein are among those who lend their voice to the series.

Given that it’s from Kroll and Goldberg, there the teensiest chance that it might be R-rated and weird.

How weird? Brace yourselves…

Big Mouth premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 29th.

Big Mouth is a 10-episode, half-hour edgy adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty. Comedian John Mulaney lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll (who serves as co-creator, executive producer) voices many including best friend Nick. Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein are among those who lend their voice to the series.

