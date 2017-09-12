Ride with Norman Reedus Renewed for Season 3 – Season 2 Debuts in November!

It’s like there’s more gas in the tank before they even get started – AMC has ordered a third season of Ride with Norman Reedus almost two months before the second season premieres.

Season two’s co-riders will include Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Dave chappelle, Mario Batale and more.

Ride with Norman Reedus will have a two-night premiere on Sunday, November 5th (11/10C) and Monday, November 6th 9/8C).

MORE GAS IN THE TANK BEFORE WE EVEN TAKE OFF – AMC ANNOUNCES “RIDE WITH NORMAN REEDUS” WILL RETURN FOR SEASON THREE IN 2018

SEASON TWO PREMIERES AS A TWO-NIGHT TELEVISION EVENT SUNDAY NOVEMBER 5TH AT 11 PM ET/PT AND MONDAY NOVEMBER 6TH AT 9:00PM ET/PT

CO-RIDERS THIS SEASON INCLUDE “THE WALKING DEAD” CASTMATE JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN, DAVE CHAPPELLE, MARIO BATALI AND MORE!

NEW YORK, NY – September 12, 2017 – AMC today announced the renewal of “Ride with Norman Reedus” for a third season, slated to air in 2018. Season three will continue the journey with Norman as he hits the pavement with friends and special guests, riding across the United States and abroad. Season two of “Ride with Norman Reedus” premieres as a special two-night television event starting on Sunday, November 5th at 11pm ET/PT , followed by a second episode the next night on Monday, November 6th at 9:00pm ET/PT , in its regular time slot.

Norman kick starts season two in Spain alongside “The Walking Dead” castmate Jeffrey Dean Morgan and a few hundred thousand fans. Additional episodes this season follow Norman hitting the Low Country of Savannah, Georgia with comedian Dave Chappelle, taking on his home turf of New York City with famed chef Mario Batali, and much more.

“There’s not much I love more than riding my bike on an open road with good friends,” said Reedus. “The fact that I get to do that as my job is a dream come true. I’m super stoked for people to watch the upcoming season and can’t wait to start shooting three soon.”

“Ride with Norman Reedus” follows “The Walking Dead” star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus as he hits the open road to explore local biker culture and celebrate the best and brightest collectors, mechanics and craftsmen around the country. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion as they journey across an unknown terrain and experience the culture surrounding them… with plenty of time for unplanned detours and tire changes.

“Ride with Norman Reedus” is produced by Left/Right (“This American Life,” “The Circus,” “Odd Mom Out”), with Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Anneka Jones serving as executive producers. Reedus also serves as executive producer.