Bodies Are Dropping Trailer: L.A.’s Finest!

From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer/Michael Bay “Bad Boys” franchise, “L.A.’s Finest” follows Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

The first three installments in the 13-episode series will be exclusively available to Spectrum video subscribers free On Demand (and without ads) on May 13, after which new episodes will release every Monday until the finale.

Debuting in 2019, Spectrum Originals is a premier destination for premium original series available exclusively to Spectrum video subscribers on-demand and ad-free. This free service will launch with the Sony and Bruckheimer-produced drama “L.A.’s Finest,” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. An initiative of Charter Communications, Spectrum Originals is the latest expansion of Charter’s market-leading video offerings, which include regional sports networks and its award-winning Spectrum News services. More information on Spectrum Originals can be found at www.spectrumoriginals.com/lasfinest.

