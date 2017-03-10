Meetings Can Be Murder! Character Posters Released for The Belko Experiment!

You know those motivational posters you can find in a lot of workspaces? Well, Belko Industries has a few of those, too – and they are singularly appropriate. On the following gallery, double click to embiggen.
In a twisted social experiment, a group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogata, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company’s intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.
If the employees kill 30 of their own, the rest will go free; if they don’t, they are told that 60 will be killed. It’s up to them which happens.
The Belko Experiment opens on March 17th.
