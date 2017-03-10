Meetings Can Be Murder! Character Posters Released for The Belko Experiment!

You know those motivational posters you can find in a lot of workspaces? Well, Belko Industries has a few of those, too – and they are singularly appropriate. On the following gallery, double click to embiggen.

In a twisted social experiment, a group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogata, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company’s intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.

If the employees kill 30 of their own, the rest will go free; if they don’t, they are told that 60 will be killed. It’s up to them which happens. The Belko Experiment opens on March 17th.

THE BELKO EXPERIMENT – In Theaters March 17, 2017 —————————- Starring: John Gallagher Jr. ("The Newsroom", 10 Cloverfield Lane), Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal"), John C. McGinley ("Stan Against Evil," "Scrubs"), Adria Arjona ("True Detective"), Josh Brener ("Silicon Valley") and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy) Directed by: Greg McLean (Wolf Creek) Written by: James Gunn —————————- Synopsis Written by the acclaimed writer/director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Slither) and directed by Greg McLean (creator of the Wolf Creek franchise), THE BELKO EXPERIMENT is a terrifying, provocative and at times hilarious thrill-ride that literally provokes the question; what does it take to survive at work? From Orion Pictures, THE BELKO EXPERIMENT stars John Gallagher Jr. ("The Newsroom", 10 Cloverfield Lane), Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal"), John C. McGinley ("Stan Against Evil," "Scrubs"), Adria Arjona ("True Detective"), Josh Brener ("Silicon Valley") and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy). The film was directed by Greg McLean and executive produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran (The Conjuring 1&2, Annabelle).

