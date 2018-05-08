Bluefin Announces First in Line of Transformers Models – Optimus Prime!

Bluefin has announced that pre-orders are now being taken for a unique (non-transforming) rendering of Optimus Prime – the stoic leader of the heroic Autobots – as he is featured in the hit IDW comic series is the first in a series of Transformers model kits forthcoming form Flame Toys and was designed by the famous 3D modelling company, TRGGER.

The figure stands 6 inches tall and features more than 40 articulated joints that provide for maximum poseability.

BLUEFIN OPENS PRE-ORDERS FOR NEW TRANSFORMERS “OPTIMUS PRIME” FURAI MODEL KIT FROM FLAME TOYS

Leading Collectibles Distributor Details First Release In A New Series Of Transformers Model Kits; Easy-To-Assemble Design Of The Iconic Autobots Leader Stands 6 Inches Tall And Features Maximum Poseability

Anaheim, CA, May 8, 2018 – Bluefin, the leading North American distributor of toys, collectibles, and hobby merchandise from Japan and Asia, expands its catalog of Transformers products as it opens pre-orders for the Optimus Prime (Attack Mode) Furai Model Kit from Flame Toys.

This unique (non-transforming) rendering of the stoic leader of the heroic Autobots as he is featured in the hit IDW comic series is the first in a series of Transformers model kits forthcoming form Flame Toys and was designed by the famous 3D modelling company, TRGGER. The figure stands 6 inches tall and features more than 40 articulated joints that provide for maximum poseability. Constructed with high quality multi-colored ABS plastic parts, Optimus Prime features an innovative design that allows for simple snap-together assembly by model builders of all skill levels.

The Transformers Optimus Prime Furai Model Kit from Flame Toys is set for release in October by authorized Bluefin retailers nationwide and also from select leading online outlets. Pre-orders are available now; MSRP is $36.00. Bluefin is the official North American master distributor for Flame Toys.

Optimus Prime (Attack Mode) Furai Model Kit is the latest Transformers product from Flame Toys, whose catalog also includes the Limited Edition Drift action figure.

Released in January, the extraordinary, officially licensed Drift rendering stands 8 inches tall and is constructed with high quality die-cast parts with more than 50 jointed linkage articulation features to allow for maximum realistic poseability. This release is also a must-have for any ardent pop culture collector or Transformers fan.

The (non-transforming) Drift figure also features 3 interchangeable facial expressions and contains 6 LED units that provide light-up displays on its body. The figure includes 3 sword weapons and a cape that is accented with bendable wires that allow for dramatic, anime-style windswept poses. The Drift Transformers figure from Flame Toys is available now from authorized Bluefin retailers nationwide with an MSRP of $299.99.

Bluefin further complements the Drift figure with the upcoming October release of an action figure from the same Flame Toys line for the Decepticon, Tarn. The figure also stands 8 inches tall and features LED light-up features and represents a pinnacle collector’s piece destined to delight any ardent Transformers fan.

