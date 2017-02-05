Blue Plague Trailer: Smurfs: The Lost Village!

A whole new world awaits. #SmurfsMovie

In theaters April 7, 2017.

In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does. Embarking on a rollercoaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history!

Cast:

Demi Lovato (Smurfette), Rainn Wilson (Gargamel), Joe Manganiello (Hefty), Jack McBrayer (Clumsy), Danny Pudi (Brainy), with Mandy Patinkin (Papa Smurf)

Trailer Grade: B-