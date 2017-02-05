3 O’Clock High with Teachers (Very NSFW) Trailer: Fist Fight!

Watch the NEW Red Band trailer for #FistFight, starring Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Tracy Morgan, and Jillian Bell!

Ice Cube and Charlie Day star as high school teachers prepared to solve their differences the hard way in the comedy “Fist Fight,” directed by Richie Keen (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) – in theaters February 17!

On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland (Cube), who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throw down after school. News of the fight spreads like wildfire and ends up becoming the very thing this school, and Campbell, needed.

“Fist Fight” also stars Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock”), Jillian Bell (“22 Jump Street”), Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad”), Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”), Dennis Haysbert (“The Unit”), and JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“The Astronaut Wives Club”).

