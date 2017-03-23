Starz Premieres Comedy Legend Robert Klein Documentary Robert Klein Still Can’t Stop His Leg!

Starz will premiere the documentary Robert Klein Still Can’t Stop His Leg on March 31st (10/9C).

The documentary explores the influence Klein has had on a generation of comedians that includes Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld and Jon Stewart among others.

The documentary will be available same day on the STARZ App.

STARZ TO PREMIERE COMEDY LEGEND DOCUMENTARY, ROBERT KLEIN STILL CAN’T STOP HIS LEG, ON NETWORK TELEVISION ON MARCH 31ST

Documentary Will Debut on STARZ at 10PM ET/PT; Same Day Availability on the STARZ App

Directed by Marshall Fine and Executive Produced by Harvey Weinstein, Bob Weinstein and David Glasser and Features Appearances by Robert Klein, Billy Crystal, Bill Maher, Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, Jay Leno, Don Rickles, Ray Romano and More

Beverly Hills, Calif. – March 23, 2017 – Starz announced today the documentary, Robert Klein Still Can’t Stop His Leg, directed by respected journalist and longtime film critic, Marshall Fine, and executive produced by Harvey Weinstein, Bob Weinstein and David Glasser, will make its national television debut on Friday, March 31st at 10PM ET/PT on STARZ. The film was produced by Shoeface Productions and The Weinstein Company.

The outstanding documentary film blends vérité and archival footage with fresh interviews to look at Robert Klein in the 21st century – still performing, still creating new material, now an icon, but forever an influence on a generation of comedians that runs from Jay Leno to Jerry Seinfeld to Jon Stewart and beyond. The film offers an affectionate profile of a comedy giant, capturing the humanity that brought his humor to life and made his comedy a touchstone for a generation.

The documentary will be available exclusively to watch on STARZ and STARZ ON DEMAND, as well as to STARZ subscribers to stream and download via the STARZ app beginning March 31st.

Robert Klein Still Can’t Stop His Leg made its world premiere at SXSW in 2016 and also screened at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. Director Marshall Fine and Robert Klein are available for select press.

