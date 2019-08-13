Blast from the Past: 5 TV Show Reboots That Need to Happe

Reboots are sweeping Hollywood, but networks are overlooking some of the best shows from yesteryear. Here are five TV show reboots that need to happen already! In the last few years, we’ve seen TV show reboots of some of the greatest TV shows of all time. We’ve seen remakes of Charmed, Macguyver, and even Magnum P.I. While remakes aren’t always successful, there are some that absolutely have to be done.

Some of the Most Successful TV Show Reboots

The thing about TV show reboots is that they can be a ‘re-filming’ of the original show with new special effects, or a pick up from where the first series left off or even a complete re-write of the original.

We wanted to give you a quick overview of some of the most successful reboots to hit our screens.

Prison Break

The original show ran from 2005 – 2008 with the world being part of the Wentworth Miller craze as a result of the show. Recently, the Prison Break remake has been released on Fox.

The critics have given both shows relatively the same score, which makes it pretty successful.

The X-Files

Nobody could forget Mulder and Scully from the original X-Files series. Even the catch worthy tune from the original show is recognizable when played in isolation.

Critics have given the original, and the reboot of The X-Files a score that has only a 2% difference. The reboot of X-Files has been airing on Fox since 2016.

There are so many reboots that are worthy of a mention, but these two stood out with the closest critic scoring between original and reboot.

Remember those old western tv shows? Those should be considered for reboots as well. But for now, let’s launch into the list of the top 5 tv show reboots that just need to happen.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Nobody could ever replace Will Smith’s iconic performance in this timeless series. The series ran from 1990 to 1996, and no over-thirty year old alive doesn’t remember the pre-show jingle and song that was such a large part of the show itself.

Although it might be difficult to remake the entire series to run with the original story, a good idea for this show might be to pick up with The Fresh Prince’s next generation.

Perhaps the storyline could follow the original in the sense that the original prince sends his son on the same humorous path that he followed in his youth, with new funny consequences and storylines that are applicable to the modern age.

Captain Planet and the Planeteers

While we know that this is a ‘children’s show’, could 2019 be any more relevant to the message that the show was trying to send back in its day?

The show ran from 1990 to 1992 with an environmentalist approach to its storyline, telling kids that we needed to look after our planet and our environment. Apart from the fun stories, celebrity voice appearances, and great characters, perhaps 2019 is a good time to re-invent the show for the next generation?

Could it be that the show is more relevant now than it was in 1990?

Xena: Warrior Princess

This is a face that we all know and love, there’s nothing more empowering than a woman soldier who can do everything a man can do, and sometimes better. Females all around the world fell in love with the warrior princess, as did men alike.

The original series ran from 1995 to 2001, with the story being based in Ancient Greece. The female protagonist of this show was largely loved, and 2019 might be a good time to bring her back to life.

Imagine the possibilities with new special effects and updated cinematography!

The reboot of this TV show could be incredible, from daring fight scenes to crazy woman empowerment. Perhaps our young teens in 2019 could do with a strong, female character to draw inspiration from?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

We know that Buffy the Vampire Slayer set the stage for Sarah Michelle-Gellar to burst onto the Hollywood scene and make a name for herself, but it was about so much more than that.

Any young teen watching the show at the time would rush home from school, wolf down their snack, and sit themselves down in front of their television to make sure that they didn’t miss the 5 pm airing of their favorite tv show.

Buffy took the world by storm, with not only love for the main female character, but also an intense love and admiration for the cast as a whole. From bad boy vampires who turned good to bookworms who added value to an ass-kicking vampire-slaying team, the show had everything it needed to be top of the rankings from 1997 to 2003.

It’s definitely time for a reboot of this iconic TV show, perhaps, like The Fresh Print of Bel-Air, we could explore the possibilities of a next-generation badass, female vampire-slayer from the Buffy family lineage?

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Now, we know that people generally think that a reboot of a TV show is generally one related solely to fiction. But do you recall the tears welling in the corners of your eyes when the whole neighborhood yelled, “Move that bus!”

We know that you do.

The comedic antics of Ty Pennington combined with how he really got to know the families that the cast was helping, truly made the show unbelievable and a blessing to watch.

To see families that were truly in need, the audience connected on a magnificent level with the cast, the families and the neighborhoods that were a part of the show every episode.

It’s about time for a reboot of this TV show, there are always thousands of families in need, and TV, in general, is in need of a show with no other goals except for feel-good TV watching.

There’s No End in Sight

When it comes to choosing tv show reboots that need to happen, the list seems almost endless. There are so many TV shows from our childhoods that we would love to see again, think about how cool a remake of Tom & Jerry would be?

Or, other shows that we fell in love with as we got older, such as Quantum Leap, Reno 911!, and Taxi.

