Big Names in Music to Perform on NBC’s Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular!

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular – hosted by American Ninja Warrior’s Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila – will host the two-hour live telecast (8/7C).

NEW YORK — June 12, 2018 — NBC’s annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular” celebrates Independence Day with some of the biggest names in music. Making it the can’t-miss event of the summer, Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and more will take the stage before the incredible firework display that the show is known for.

NBC’s Emmy Award-nominated “American Ninja Warrior’s” Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila return for the second year as hosts of the broadcast, which airs Wednesday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) with an hour-long encore presentation at 10 p.m.

The 42nd annual Macy’s 4th of July firework display over the East River will feature an incredible pyrotechnic spectacle, igniting the skyline with more than 75,000 shells, making it Macy’s largest firework display since the Millennial Celebration in 2000. The incredible show will be accompanied by the West Point Band and Glee Club and their beautiful renditions of patriotic classics such as “Stars & Stripes Forever” and “The Star Spangled Banner.” In celebration of the 100th anniversary of “God Bless America,” the special will also feature an all-new recording of the patriotic classic by Kelly Clarkson with the West Point Band and Glee Club as the backdrop to the show’s famed Golden Mile, an array of golden-hued effects for a mile across the river.

The “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular” telecast is a production of Universal Television in association with Macy’s. It is produced by Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman serving as executive producer. Bill Bracken is a co-executive producer.

Lachman’s credits include a variety of NBC specials, including the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” and “NBC’s 90th Anniversary Special,” in addition to “Michael Bublé’s Christmas Special” for five holiday seasons.

