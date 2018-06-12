Doctor Who – Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor Comes To Blu-ray!

Tom Baker’s first season on Doctor Who has been remastered for Blu-ray and set for release on June 19th.

Doctor Who: Tom Baker Complete Season One will include Robot, The Ark in Space, The Sontaran Experiment, Genesis of the Daleks, and Revenge of the Cybermen – as well as over 17 hours of bonus content including Tom Baker in Conversation: A candid new one-hour interview with the Fourth Doctor.

FROM BBC STUDIOS

TOM BAKER’S NEWLY REMASTERED FIRST SEASON AS THE FOURTH DOCTOR ON BLU-RAY FOR THE FIRST TIME

WITH OVER 17 HOURS OF BONUS CONTENT

DOCTOR WHO: TOM BAKER COMPLETE SEASON ONE

JUNE 19, 2018

Street Date: June 19, 2018

Suggested Retail Price: BD $69.99 (U.S.), $87.48 (Canada)

Length: Approx. 480 mins + bonus content / 6-disc set

New York – June 12, 2018 – The Fourth Doctor is heading to Blu-ray on June 19, 2018 in Doctor Who: Tom Baker Complete Season One from the home entertainment division of BBC Studios, featuring over five and a half hours of all-new exclusive bonus content. The earliest adventures of the beloved Classic-era Fourth Doctor – Robot, The Ark in Space, The Sontaran Experiment, Genesis of the Daleks, and Revenge of the Cybermen – have been restored for Blu-ray and are available in one collection for the very first time.

The season is accompanied by extensive bonus features – over seventeen hours in total – with brand new exclusive material. Bonus content includes:

• Tom Baker in Conversation: A candid new one-hour interview with the Fourth Doctor.

• Behind the Sofa: Classic clips from Season 12, viewed by Doctor Who actors Tom Baker, Louise Jameson, Janet Fielding, and Sarah Sutton, producer Philip Hinchcliffe, and Sadie Miller, daughter of the late Elisabeth Sladen.

• New Making-of Documentaries for The Sontaran Experiment and Revenge Of The Cybermen.

• Immersive 5.1 Surround Sound Mixes for The Ark In Space and Genesis Of The Daleks.

• Optional Brand New Updated Special Effects for Revenge Of The Cybermen.

• Genesis of The Daleks – Omnibus Movie Version, unseen since its broadcast in 1975.

• The Tom Baker Years: A 1991 special showcasing highlights from the Fourth Doctor’s run, available on disc for the first time.

• And much, much more

Like this: Like Loading...