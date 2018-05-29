Berger Books To Gender-Flip Dickens with Dystopian Olivia Twist!

Berger Books, the Dark Horse Imprint headed by legendary editor Karen Berger, has announced its next series – a futuristic, dystopian gender-flipped take on Charles Dickens’ classic novel Oliver Twist: Olivia Twist.

International bestselling author Darin Strauss and short fiction writer Adam Dalva will pen the story, while artist Emma Vieceli and colorist Lee Loughridge will provide art and color.

The series description and premiere date follow.

BERGER BOOKS TO PUBLISH A DYSTOPIAN SPIN ON THE DICKENS CLASSIC IN “OLIVIA TWIST”

New Series from Darin Strauss, Adam Dalva, and Emma Vieceli

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (May 29, 2018)—Dark Horse and Berger Books are pleased to announce the next series in the critically acclaimed imprint, Olivia Twist, a female-centric futuristic fable.

Olivia Twist marks the first time internationally bestselling novelist Darin Strauss (Chang and Eng, More Than It Hurts You) will venture into the comics medium. Winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award for his memoir Half a Life, he’s joined by short fiction author Adam Dalva (Tin House, Guernica) as cowriter. Artist Emma Vieceli (Vampire Academy, The Adventures of Supergirl) and colorist Lee Loughridge (Briggs Land) bring the series to illustrated life. Top women comics artists, Vanesa Del Rey, Tula Lotay, Sana Takeda and Emma Vieceli, create the gorgeous cover art for this reimagining of the classic character.

In a dangerous future London, teenage orphan Olivia Twist joins the Esthers, a rag-tag gang of girl thieves, to save a boy she barely knows. Led by the elegant, queenly Fagin, they steal from the rich inhabitants of Vertical City while battling the illegally-augmented Trads for control of the streets.

But Olivia’s life of newfound friendships in this world of internment camps and dark technology gets even more complicated when she discovers that she has more power and wealth than she’s ever dreamed of. But it comes at an unfathomable cost.

The first issue of a four-part miniseries, Olivia Twist goes on sale September 19, 2018, and will be available for preorder at your local comic shop later this month for $4.99.

