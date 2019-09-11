Behind the Scenes: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – See Angelina Jolie Become Maleficent!

Time lapse photography is a a wonderful thing. Check out Angelina Jolie’s transformation into Maleficent for Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (set to AC/DC’s Back in Black).

Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will be in theaters on October 17th.

The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Noah Harpster & Micah Fitzerman-Blue. The film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Michael Vieira and Linda Woolverton serving as executive producers.

