BBC America’s Planet Earth II Moves To February!

Planet Earth II, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, will premiere Saturday, February 18 on BBC AMERICA, the US home of the BBC’s landmark natural history series. A decade on from the ground breaking natural history series Planet Earth, we’re able to go further, get closer and capture behavior and places that would have been impossible 10 years ago. Over three years in the making, in 40 different countries, on 117 filming trips and a total of 2089 shooting days, BBCA’s Planet Earth II brings a whole new view of our planet.

Sarah Barnett, President of BBC AMERICA, stated, “Ten years on, Planet Earth II is a startlingly fresh and epic sequel from the world’s premiere natural history filmmaking unit at the BBC. This extraordinary show captures our planet in innovative and mind blowing ways – there’s an emotional resonance to that which is remarkable to experience. We believe audiences of all ages will feel utter joy watching our stunning natural world unfold in ways we’ve never before seen.”

Captured in stunning Ultra-high definition detail, BBCA’s Planet Earth II is an immersive exploration of the islands, mountains, jungles, grasslands, deserts and cities of the world. Journey to the four corners of the globe to discover the extreme forces that shape life in each of these iconic landscapes and the remarkable ways animals manage to overcome the challenges of surviving in the wildest places on Earth. From eye-to-eye encounters with incredible creatures to epic journeys through breathtaking wildernesses, experience the wonder of the natural world as never before.