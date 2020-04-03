With the coronavirus shutting down the comics industry for the foreseeable future, new comic publisher Bad Idea has had to rejig its release strategy – but in the meantime, the company has set up a relief fund to help comics shops.

BAD IDEA Creates Financial Relief Fund for Retailers, Doubles Production for Rescheduled Company Launch and Beyond

Due to the evolving circumstances related to COVID-19, Bad Idea regrets to inform fans and retailers that the company has made the difficult decision to postpone its initially scheduled launch date of and the corresponding release of its first title – ENIAC – until later in the year.

Bad Idea will be back soon, and, in the meantime, we’re hard at work. There wouldn’t be a Bad Idea without our creators and retail partners, and in concert with them, we will be implementing the following immediately:

1) WE’RE DOUBLING DOWN ON COMICS: Every Bad Idea creator will actively be working during this period. We’re not slowing down – in fact, we’re ramping up. As our creators continue to work as planned on Bad Idea’s initial slate of titles, the company is doubling its current workload by actively increasing development and production of new projects, and commencing work now that had originally been slated to begin in 2021.

2) $25,000 RETAILER RELIEF FUND: Our company is built on one simple concept: monthly comics, sold by comic book stores. As we all know, many of those stores need our help right now more than ever. To that end, Bad Idea has put together an emergency financial relief fund with a beginning balance of $25,000. This will immediately be distributed equally between every one of the 100 retailers in the first wave of our Bad Idea Destination Store program, as well as those already committed to our yet-to-be announced second wave. Eligible retailers will be contacted via email and will simply need to provide a mailing address or valid PayPal account to receive their funds via check or electronic payment.

While this won’t solve the problems of every store, we hope that it can help a few take care of an unforeseen emergency or simply help out with the bills. We love comics and the people who make and sell them, and want to help where we can during this uncertain time.

Your friends at Bad Idea,

Dinesh Shamdasani, Co-CEO & Co-Chief Creative Officer

Warren Simons, Co-CEO & Co-Chief Creative Officer

Hunter Gorinson, Publisher

Josh Johns, Director of Marketing

Atom Freeman, Sales Consultant

