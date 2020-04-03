Saturday, April 4th, comedians will perform in a TV special/fundraiser called comedy Gives Back Laugh Aid.

The four-hour-plus special event, airing on AXS TV, will raise funds for Comedy Gives Back COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

AXS TV TO BROADCAST THE STAR-STUDDED COMEDY GIVES BACK LAUGH AID BENEFIT EVENT ON SATURDAY, APRIL 4 STARTING AT 7 P.M. ET/4 P.M. PT

The Evening Features Appearances by Top Comics

Performers Include Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan, Ken Jeong, Adam Sandler, and More Coming Together to Benefit Comedy Gives Back COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

Viewers Can Text LAUGHAID to 707070 to Donate to the Relief Fund

Los Angeles, CA (April 2, 2020) – AXS TV presents a special broadcast of the star-studded benefit event Comedy Gives Back Laugh Aid — airing Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Viewers can enjoy the Comedy Gives Back Laugh Aid simulcast on AXS TV, as well as across the Network’s various social media platforms including the AXS TV YouTube Channel, Facebook page, Twitter and website, AXS.TV. The network is pre-empting its regular programming on this night.

The four-plus hour telethon puts the spotlight on a powerhouse roster of comedy superstars, coming together to raise money and awareness for an emergency relief fund benefiting working comedians who have been financially impacted due to the spread of COVID-19. The A-list lineup of fan-favorites and industry icons includes, Dave Attell, Joel Kim Booster, Bill Burr, Dane Cook, Ron Funches, Anthony Jeselnik, Jessica Kirson, Bert Kreischer, Howie Mandel, Marc Maron, Big Jay Oakerson, Patton Oswalt, Tom Papa, Ray Romano, Jeff Ross, Iliza Shlesinger, The Sklar Brothers, Bob Saget, Amanda Seales, Dan Soder, David Spade, Taylor Tomlinson, Gina Yashere and many more.

AXS TV is pleased to provide viewers with a place to come and enjoy the absolute best in entertainment programming, bringing them closer to their favorite performers with acclaimed documentaries, candid interviews, unforgettable concerts and more, airing each and every day. AXS TV’s audience can expect to enjoy a roster of exclusive specials, live simulcasts, hit-packed sets, in-depth interviews, and insightful documentaries, curated specifically for those viewers craving the magic that only live performances can provide.

“Now more than ever, the world could use a little levity,” said Sarah Weidman, Head of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV. “This is a great opportunity for viewers across the country to sit back, relax, and let the country’s top comics entertain them with a night of laughs that we hope will provide some joy, while raising funds for an important cause. AXS TV is proud to continue to offer live simulcast events such as Comedy Gives Back Laugh Aid, and we look forward to sharing them with our audience.”

In addition to broadcasting the event, AXS TV is supporting Comedy Gives Back Laugh Aid, providing tech support and studio operations in collaboration with Laugh Lounge.

Throughout the event, viewers will be encouraged to make donations to Comedy Gives Back Laugh Aid COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. The relief fund (https://www.comedygivesback.com/covid-19-grant) is now open, taking grant submissions and distributing funds to those in need. Viewers can text LAUGHAID to 707070 to donate to the relief fund for comedians affected by the pandemic.

Follow the social media conversation on Twitter @axstv and @comedygivesback as well as #ComedyGivesBack, #LaughAid2020, #ComedianReliefFund and #AloneTogether.

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...