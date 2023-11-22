“Wish” Movie Review

One of Disney’s best movies in quite some time, really nice to see a return to traditional computer animation just beautifully done.

Wish follows Asha (Ariana DeBose), a young girl in the Kingdom of Rosas, which is ruled over by King Magnifico (Chris Pine), a powerful sorcerer who takes people’s wishes, and they hope he will one day grant them. When she goes to interview for the part of his apprentice, Asha discovers that Magnifico actually holds people’s wishes hostage and sometimes has no intention of granting them, as the wishes give him more power. When Asha wishes to the stars for guidance, an actual star, appropriately named Star, comes to help her fight the power-hungry King Magnifico. Together, they work to have him release the kingdom’s wishes and make a better future for everyone.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris

Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Raya and the Last Dragon”), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (“Encanto”).

With a screenplay by Jennifer Lee (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Allison Moore (“Night Sky,” “Manhunt”), original songs by Grammy® nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus original score by composer Dave Metzger.