Meet Steve: Disneynature’s Penguins!

Disneynature’s all-new feature film “Penguins” is a coming-of-age story about an Adélie penguin named Steve who joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. From the filmmaking team behind “Bears” and “Chimpanzee,” Disneynature’s “Penguins” opens in theaters nationwide in time for Earth Day 2019.

DISNEYNATURE CELEBRATES 10 YEARS

Moviegoers Who See Disneynature’s “Penguins”

to Benefit Penguins Around the Globe

“Penguins” Opens in Theatres and Select IMAX® Theatres on Wednesday, April 17, 2019—

First-Ever Disneynature Film to be Released in IMAX®

BURBANK, Calif. (Jan. 17, 2019) – As Disneynature celebrates 10 years since its first feature-film debut, its newest conservation intitiative—this one tied to the upcoming big-screen adventure “Penguins”—was revealed today. For every ticket sold opening week (April 17-23, 2019), Disneynature will make a donation to the Wildlife Conservation Network (WCN) to help protect penguins across the southern hemisphere.

Founded in 2002, WCN invests in a select network of on-the-ground conservationists, including top experts in the field of penguins like the Global Penguin Society (GPS). The worldwide leader in science-based penguin conservation, GPS champions specific programs that align with Disneynature’s conservation mission. “For example, one of our aims is to track different species of penguins’ movements across four continents in the southern seas,” said GPS founder and president Dr. Pablo Borboroglu. “Penguins swim thousands of kilometers to migrate and look for food. What they encounter during their journeys determines their survival, affects the viability of their species and informs science and conservation action. We are also dedicated to cleaning plastics from the beaches, breeding areas and seas impacting penguin populations. Campaigns to clean up beaches around penguin colonies along selected coastal sectors will help secure a healthy and safe habitat for penguins.”

“Disneynature has an amazing platform,” said Charles Knowles, president and co-founder of WCN. “They’re able to reach a global audience in a way that we can hardly fathom. They are uniquely positioned to tell the real story of penguins and the challenges they face. By teaming up with Disneynature—which is so strongly aligned with our own mission—we are able to uniquely communicate about the species we care so much about.”

“Antarctica is one of the few areas in the world that most people will never have an opportunity to see firsthand,” said Roy Conli, one of the producers of “Penguins.” “It’s one of the most remote and harshest environments on Earth—but its stark beauty is breathtaking. Cultivating an understanding and appreciation of the area, the surrounding oceans and the animals who live there is essential to the future of our planet. That’s one of the reasons I love sharing the story of Steve—a penguin who’s working so hard to thrive in this world, and doing his part for the next generation.”

To capture the stunning footage for “Penguins,” a team of the best polar experts in the world traveled to four different locations over the course of three years for a total of nearly 900 camera days. Temperatures dropped below -40 degrees on several occasions and winds twice topped 150 mph while filmmakers were on location. Their efforts resulted in the extraordinary story of Steve who promises to charm audiences worldwide. “It’s so fun to watch Steve compete with all the other penguins to set up his nest and win his mate,” said Conli. “It’s hard not to relate to this guy.”

“Penguins” will be the first-ever Disneynature film released in IMAX®. The film will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of the IMAX EXPERIENCE® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-Mastering) technology.

ABOUT “PENGUINS”

ABOUT WILDLIFE CONSERVATION NETWORK

The Wildlife Conservation Network’s (WCN) mission is to protect endangered wildlife by supporting conservationists who ensure wildlife and people co-exist and thrive. WCN invests in a select network of on-the-ground conservationists, offering the financial resources, tools and services they need to effectively protect wildlife. WCN also creates large-scale Crisis and Recovery Funds, investing in projects that can protect a threatened species across its entire habitat. As no one organization or person can save wildlife alone, WCN emphasizes collaboration, connecting conservationists and supporters and creating a community united in a passion for wildlife. Learn more about WCN’s unique approach to saving wildlife and the work of our conservation partners at wildnet.org.

ABOUT GLOBAL PENGUIN SOCIETY

The Global Penguin Society (GPS) is dedicated to the survival and protection of the world´s penguin species, fostering integrated ocean conservation through science, management (policy making) and education. GPS is an internationally recognized leader in the conservation of penguins, and the coasts and oceans they inhabit. The Global Penguin Society endeavors to:

Develop sound science to use in the conservation of penguins and marine environments at local, regional, and global scales;

Educate communities and decision makers about the importance of penguins and their habitats, aiming at achieving lasting behavioral changes;

Identify priority areas for the conservation of penguins and their ecosystems, propose and implement guidelines for their protection; and

Influence the establishment, implementation and efficacy of public and private conservation policies.

GPS is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Learn about penguins and how GPS helps them globally at: globalpenguinsociety.org.

ABOUT DISNEYNATURE

Celebrating 10 years since its first theatrical feature, “Earth,” Disneynature brings the world’s top nature filmmakers together to share a wide variety of wildlife stories on the big screen in order to engage, inspire and educate theatrical audiences everywhere. Walt Disney was a pioneer in wildlife filmmaking, producing 13 True-Life Adventure motion pictures between 1948 and 1960, which earned eight Academy Awards®. All seven of Disneynature’s theatrical film releases—”Earth,” “Oceans,” “African Cats,” “Chimpanzee,” “Bears,” “Monkey Kingdom” and “Born in China”—rank among the top 10 highest overall grossing feature-length nature films to date, with “Chimpanzee” garnering a record-breaking opening weekend for the genre. “Penguins,” opening April 17, 2019, is the label’s 8th theatrical release. Disneynature’s commitment to conservation is a key pillar of the label and the films empower the audience to help make a difference. Through donations tied to opening-week attendance of its films, Disneynature has contributed to a host of conservation initiatives.

