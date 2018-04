It’s April 2018, and GeekScholars Movie News is all new with a look ahead at this month’s big releases. This week’s episode kicks off with the hosts revealing their Rotten Tomatoes and Opening Box Office Predictions for Blockers, Rampage, and Avengers: Infinity War!

After that, Jill and Fox talk (and quasi-debate?) the merits of Ready Player One in their spoiler-free review.

