Huigh Laurie Returns To Hulu for Catch-22!

Hugh Laurie whose Hulu series Chance was recently canceled, is returning to the streamer to play the role of Major de Coverly in George Clooney’s six-part miniseries, Catch-22.

Hulu announced today that Golden Globe Award-winning actor Hugh Laurie has joined the cast of Hulu’s Original limited series Catch-22 from Paramount Television, Anonymous Content, George Clooney and Grant Heslov. More details below:

Hugh Laurie has been cast as Major de Coverley in Hulu’s six-part limited series Catch-22, from Paramount Television, Anonymous Content, George Clooney and Grant Heslov.

Hugh Laurie is represented by WME and Christian Hodell.

Major de Coverley is squadron executive officer on Pianosa air base. A noble, leonine presence, like some Civil War general, de Coverley dances to the beat of his own drum. Regarded with awe by the men. He spends his time pitching horseshoes, listening to jazz on his phonograph, mixing himself martinis, and hiring apartments for the officers in every new city the Americans take.

Catch-22 will be executive produced by Clooney and Grant Heslov on behalf of Smokehouse Pictures, along with Richard Brown and Steve Golin on behalf of Anonymous Content. Luke Davies and David Michôd are co-writers and executive producers for the series.

Clooney will portray Colonel Cathcart, and will direct the series alongside Heslov. Ellen Kuras will serve as producer and direct two episodes.

Based on Joseph Heller’s seminal novel of the same name, Catch-22 is the story of the incomparable, artful dodger, Yossarian (Christopher Abbott), a US Air Force bombardier in World War II who is furious because thousands of people he has never met are trying to kill him. But his real problem is not the enemy, but rather his own army which keeps increasing the number of missions the men must fly to complete their service. Yet if Yossarian makes any attempt to avoid his military assignments, he’ll be in violation of Catch-22, a hilariously sinister bureaucratic rule which specifies that a concern for one’s own safety in the face of dangers which are real and immediate is the process of a rational mind; a man is considered insane if he willingly continues to fly dangerous combat missions, but a request to be removed from duty is evidence of sanity and therefore makes him ineligible to be relieved from duty.

Like this: Like Loading...