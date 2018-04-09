AMC’S TWISTED AND OUTRAGEOUS SUPERNATURAL DRAMA, PREACHER, RETURNS INJ JUNE!

One of television’s most off-the-wall dramas, AMC’s Preacher will return for its third season on Sunday, June 24th (10/9C).

Check out a couple more first look photos below.

AMC’S TWISTED AND OUTRAGEOUS SUPERNATURAL DRAMA “PREACHER” RETURNS ON SUNDAY, JUNE 24 AT 10:00 PM ET/PT

Network Releases First-Look Images from the Upcoming Third Season

AMC’s outrageous drama “Preacher” returns for 10 episodes on Sunday, June 24 at 10:00 PM ET/PT, Seth Rogen, executive producer, announced on Sunday’s “Talking Dead.” The network also released three first-look images from the new season. “Preacher,” is a dramatic thrill ride that follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Academy Award® nominee Ruth Negga) and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and are thrust into a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between.

In Season 3, Jesse Custer’s quest for God takes him back to the place he’s been avoiding his whole life: home. Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy return to Angelville, the Louisiana Plantation where Jesse was raised, and find old grudges and deadly obligations await them. With the help of his friends — and a few enemies — Jesse will need to escape his past… because the future of the world depends on it.

“Preacher” stars Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun, Ian Coletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Malcolm Barrett and new series regulars Betty Buckley (“Supergirl,” “Split”) and Colin Cunningham (“Blood Drive,” “Falling Skies”). Jeremy Childs (“The Last Castle,” “Nashville”), Liz McGreever (“Star, Nashville”), Jonny Coyne (“Turn,” “Alcatraz”), Adam Croasdell (“Reign”) and Prema Cruz (“Mozart in the Jungle”) are recurring guest stars.

The Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios co-production was developed for television by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (“Sausage Party,” “This is the End,” “Superbad”) and showrunner Sam Catlin (“Breaking Bad”). The series is executive produced by Catlin, as well as Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures, Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur for Original Film and Vivian Cannon, Jason Netter, Michael Slovis, Mark McNair and Ken F. Levin.

For additional information regarding “Preacher,” please visit the AMC press site at www.press.amcnetworks.com.

Like this: Like Loading...