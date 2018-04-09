Anson Mount will portray Captain Christopher Pike of the U.S.S. Enterprise in season two of Star Trek: Discovery.

ANSON MOUNT JOINS “STAR TREK: DISCOVERY”

Studio City, CA — Anson Mount joins season two of “STAR TREK: DISCOVERY.”

Mount will star as “Captain Christopher Pike” of the U.S.S. Enterprise, a character first introduced in the original “Star Trek” who led the famed ship prior to Captain James T. Kirk. Mounts credits include “Hell on Wheels” and “Non-Stop.”

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.

All episodes of season one are now available to watch on CBS All Access, CBS’ digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service, and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

ABOUT CBS ALL ACCESS:

CBS All Access is CBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service. In addition to its original series, which includes STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, comedy series NO ACTIVITY and the new edition of “The Good Wife,” THE GOOD FIGHT, CBS All Access gives CBS fans the ability to watch more than 10,000 episodes on demand – spanning current shows from primetime, daytime and late night, as well as past seasons of select series and classic TV hits – and stream their local CBS station live. CBS All Access is currently available online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Channels. For more details on CBS All Access, please visit: https://www.cbs.com/all-access/.

