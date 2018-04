The Emmy-winning drama The Handmaid’s Tale returns with a second season shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. “Gilead is within you” is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In Season Two, Offred and all our characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth.

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale returns April 25th. Check out the show’s new key art poster below.

Like this: Like Loading...