AMC’s Latest McMafia Preview Trailer! (Official)

AMC has released a “sneak-peek” of the global organized crime thriller, “McMafia,” starring James Norton (Grantchester, War & Peace, Happy Valley), set to premiere on Monday, February 26 at 10:00 PM PT/ET .

Series also stars David Strathairn (The Bourne Ultimatum, Good Night, and Good Luck), Juliet Rylance (The Knick, Frances Ha), Faye Marsay (Love Nina, Game Of Thrones), Aleksey Serebryakov (The Method, Leviathan) and Mariya Shukshina (Yolki 3, Terrorist Ivanona).

The series is inspired by Misha Glenny’s best-selling book of the same name, and charts Alex Godman’s (Norton) journey through a terrifying labyrinth of international criminals, money launderers, corrupt politicians and ruthless intelligence agencies. As the English-raised son of Russian exiles with a mafia history, Alex has spent his life trying to escape the shadow of his family’s criminal past by building his own legitimate business and forging a life with his girlfriend.

When his family’s past murderously returns to threaten the life he has built, Alex is drawn into the criminal world and forced to confront his values to protect those he loves. What starts out as a story of survival and revenge becomes an epic tale of one man’s struggle against the lures of corruption in the modern world and in himself.

“McMafia” is co-created by Hossein Amini (Drive) and James Watkins (The Woman In Black). It is co-produced by AMC, BBC and Cuba Pictures, in association with Twickenham Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Worldwide.

