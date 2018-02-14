VIZ Media Announces Summer Release for Magic: The Gathering – Dominaria Art Book!

VIZ Media is growing their libraries of quality The Art of Magic: The Gathering books with The Art of Magic: The Gathering – Dominaria.

The sixth installment in VIZ Media’s continuing series of hardcover books celebrating the incredible artwork and imagery of Magic: The Gathering™ focuses on the plane of Dominaria, an ancient world that has weathered one apocalypse after another and emerged into a new time of rebirth and renewal – and is scheduled for release in Summer 2018.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING—DOMINARIA

New Hardcover Addition To The ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING Art Book Collection Scheduled For Release This Summer

San Francisco, CA, February 14, 2018 — VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the expansion of THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING catalog with THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING—DOMINARIA. The book is the sixth installment in VIZ Media’s continuing series of hardcover books celebrating the incredible artwork and imagery of Magic: The Gathering™ and is scheduled for release in Summer 2018.

Step aboard the legendary airship Weatherlight and explore the plane of Dominaria, an ancient world that has weathered one apocalypse after another and emerged into a new time of rebirth and renewal. These pages, lavishly illustrated with the award-winning THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING, give you the history and stories from the plane where everything started.

Throughout its 24-year history, Magic: The Gathering has visited many richly imaginative worlds through card sets and stories. Developed by Wizards of the Coast, Magic: The Gathering has more than 20 million fans, is played in more than 70 countries, and is available in 11 languages. Magic: The Gathering has won numerous notable awards, including a Mensa Award and multiple Origins Awards, the Hobby Game industry’s annual top award.

“The plane of Dominara is rich with the long-time lore of Magic: The Gathering and has generated quite a few key heroes and villains in the world,” says Joel Enos, Senior Editor. “Fans can look forward to revisiting those tales, and finding out much more about one of the oldest planes in the Magic: The Gathering universe, in the sixth installment of THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING books this summer.”

THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING—DOMINARIA joins THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING—IXALAN, THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING—AMONKHET, THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING—KALADESH, THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING—INNISTRAD, and THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING—ZENDIKAR, which are available now from VIZ Media. Each contains specially curated collections of plane-specific illustrations from Wizards of the Coast’s popular strategy card game, Magic: The Gathering.

For additional information on THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

About Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering is the world’s best strategy game, with more than 20 million players and fans worldwide. In this innovative card game, players build personalized decks using cards they have collected from booster packs and by trading with friends. Magic offers a robust gaming experience for its community of passionate fans through face-to-face play events and social gatherings in more than 7,000 hobby game stores around the world, complemented by its growing library of digital games. For more information, visit MagicTheGathering.com

Like this: Like Loading...