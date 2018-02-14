Cupid’s Match is CW Seed’s Supernatural Valentines Day Gift

Want a little Supernatural excitement for your Valentine’s day? CW Seed, the CW Network’s platform for short form stories and other oddities is debuting a new Supernatural web series called Cupid’s Match. It looks interesting and its only 9 minutes, so why not?

Cupid’s Match” tells the story of Lila Black, a 17-year-old high school student who finds herself in a supernatural world of romance, adventure, and betrayal when the mysterious Cupid’s Matchmaking Service contacts her to let her know she’s been matched with the one and only Cupid, which is in fact not a good thing.

Lila discovers there is a whole secret organization of cupids, and their #1 rule is they can never be matched up with anyone. The fact that the original Cupid has been matched up is unprecedented, and legends say that very bad things will happen if Lila falls for Cupid… who of course is quite irresistible. Soon there is a chaotic frenzy as everyone around Lila and Cupid works to try and understand how this match happened and how they can stop it! Enemies assemble, mythical arrows fly, and an evil Goddess is awakened.

Written by Lauren Palphreyman, Cupid’s Match quickly became one of the most viral stories from Wattpad in 2017, garnering over 35 million reads online. The pilot stars General Hospital’s Robert Palmer Watkins, along with Michel Janse and Dane Oliver. Not sure what any of this means, but I’m assuming it’s a lot of people know what this is.

