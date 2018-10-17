AMC’s Fear Fest Continues with TWD, History of Horror and Many Marathons!

AMC’s 20th Anniversary of Fear Fest continues through October 27th with new episodes of The Walking Dead, more instalments of AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror and a host of scary marathons: a Halloween marathon; a Stephen King marathon; a Slasher-thon; a Demons Inside Marathon; a Hellraiser marathon, and a Friday the 13th marathon.

AMC’S 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF ‘FEARFEST’ CONTINUES THROUGH OCTOBER 27TH (FULL SCHEDULE BELOW)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 21ST

RICK’S DREAM IS THREATENED ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF

AMC’S “THE WALKING DEAD” AT 9:00PM ET/PT

“THE WALKING DEAD” STAR POLLYANNA MCINTOSH AND A SURPRISE CAST MEMBER JOIN SUNDAY’S EPISODE OF “TALKING DEAD” AT 10:07PM ET/PT

PART 1 OF SLASHER FILM FEVER AIRS ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF “AMC VISIONARIES: ELI ROTH’S HISTORY OF HORROR” AT 12:14AM ET/PT FEATURING INTERVIEWS WITH JAMIE LEE CURTIS, GREG NICOTERO, SKEET ULRICH, ELIJAH WOOD, AND MORE MONDAY, OCTOBER 22ND

PART 2 OF SLASHER FILM FEVER CONTINUES ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF “AMC VISIONARIES: ELI ROTH’S HISTORY OF HORROR” AT 10:00PM ET/PT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – “The Walking Dead” season nine continues on Sunday, October 21st at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. On the all-new episode, “Warning Signs,” Rick’s vision for the future is threatened by a mysterious disappearance that divides the work camp where the communities are building a bridge. The episode is written by Corey Reed and directed by Dan Liu.

Last season brought the culmination of “All Out War,” which pitted Rick Grimes and his group of survivors against the Saviors and their cunning leader, Negan. With Negan’s life in his hands, Rick had a character-defining choice in front of him. By making the unilateral decision to spare Negan, Rick upheld the values his late son, Carl, championed in order to build for the future, but created conflict within his group.

Now, we see our survivors a year and a half after the end of the war, rebuilding civilization under Rick’s steadfast leadership. It is a time of relative peace among the communities as they work together, looking to the past to forge the future, but the world they knew is rapidly changing as man-made structures continue to degrade, and nature takes over, changing the landscape and creating new challenges for our survivors.

As time passes, the communities confront unexpected obstacles, danger, and of course, walkers, but nothing quite prepares them for the formidable force they are about to encounter, which threatens the very idea of civilization that our survivors have worked so hard to build.

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, “The Walking Dead” reigns as television’s most watched drama for Adults 18-49. “The Walking Dead” tells the story of the months and years that follow after a zombie apocalypse, and follows a group of survivors, led by police officer Rick Grimes, who travel in search of a safe and secure home. The series is executive produced by showrunner Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Greg Nicotero and Tom Luse.

Following the episode, viewers can catch an all-new episode of “Talking Dead” hosted by Chris Hardwick at 10:07 p.m. ET/PT, featuring “The Walking Dead” series star Pollyanna McIntosh and a surprise cast member.

Eli Roth

Then, late night, “AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror” continues with a special two-night, slasher-themed event. On Sunday, October 21st at 12:14 a.m. ET/PT “Slashers, Part 1,” Eli Roth discusses how slasher films killed in the ’80s, why endless sequels almost ended the genre and how supernatural killers Chucky and Freddy saved them from extinction.

On Monday, October 22nd at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, Eli Roth talks how the history of slashers became more sophisticated in the ’90s and how the 2000s brought “torture porn” on “Slashers, Part 2.”

Both episodes were written by Kurt Sayena and guests this week include: Rob Zombie, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bruce Campbell, Quentin Tarantino, Elijah Wood, Stephen King, Tony Timpone, Amanda Reyes, Bill Neil, Leonard Maltin, Kier-La Janisse, Greg Nicotero, Jennifer Soska, Sylvia Soska, Jen Moorman, Ryan Turek, Edgar Wright, Mick Garris, Dean Cundey, Tom McLoughlin, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Hill, David J. Skal, John Landis, Tom Holland, Christopher Young, Sara Paxton, Karyn Kusama, Scott Kosar, Jason Middleton, Jack Black, Kane Hodder, Sean S. Cunningham, Tom Savini, Bryan Fuller, Steve Miner, Harry Manfredini, Bob Murawski, Marcus Henderson, Leigh Whannell, Robert Englund, Tony Todd, Skeet Ulrich, Tobin Bell

Executive produced by award-winning horror film director, writer, producer and actor, Eli Roth, the documentary series brings together the masters of horror – the storytellers and stars who define the genre – to explore its biggest themes and reveal the inspirations and struggles behind its past and present.

“AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror” is produced by The Content Group’s Asylum Entertainment and Marwar Junction Productions. Executive producers are Eli Roth, Steven Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Joseph Freed, Allison Berkley and Kurt Sayenga.

AMC continues to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘FearFest’ this weekend, with the most iconic horror films ever made including a Stephen King Movie Marathon, featuring the 35th anniversary of Christine, Slasher-thon and the AMC Premiere of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.

FEARFEST PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE:

Halloween Marathon – Thursday, October 18 at 9:00 a.m. through Friday, October 19 at 11:35 p.m. featuring, Halloween 1-6, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and Halloween (2007) and again on Monday, October 29 at 9:00 a.m. ET/PT through Wednesday, October 31

Stephen King Marathon – Saturday, October 20 at 6:30 a.m. ET/PT, featuring Silver Bullet, Thinner, Misery, The Mist, Firestarter, The Dead Zone, Graveyard Shift, 1408, Carrie and the 35th Anniversary of Christine.

“AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror” – Sunday, October 21 at 12:00 a.m. ET/PT and Monday, October 22 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Slasher-thon – Monday, October 22, at 9:00 a.m. ET/PT through Tuesday, October 23 12:00 a.m. ET/PT, featuring Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Halloween (2007), Friday the 13th (2009), Curse of Chucky, Cult of Chucky, Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, House of Wax, Scream 4, The Gallows, Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh and the premieres of Final Destination 2 and 3.

AMC Premiere Event: Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter – premieres Wednesday, October 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Demons Inside Marathon – Thursday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m., featuring Annabelle, Exorcist II-III, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, The Omen (2006), Prince of Darkness and the 45th Anniversary of The Exorcist.

Hellraiser Marathon – Friday, October 26 at 9:00 a.m. ET/PT, featuring Hellraiser, Hellraiser III, Hellraiser: Revelations and the premieres of Hellraiser IV-VIII.

Friday the 13th Marathon – Saturday, October 27 beginning at 5:00 a.m. ET/PT continuing through Sunday, October 28. Featuring Friday the 13th I-IX and Friday the 13th (2009).

