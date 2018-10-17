FILM MOVEMENT PLUS CELEBRATES WOMEN DIRECTORS WITH WOMEN BEHIND THE CAMERA!

This October, Film Movement Plus, the newly launched SVOD service from pioneering film distributor Film Movement, celebrates the creativity, energy and vision of women directors with Women Behind The Camera.

Women Behind the Camera opens with Maysaloun Hamoud's In Between and will include Marleen Gouris' 1996 Oscar®-winner Antonia's Line, Jessica Hausner's Amour Fou, Mélanie Laurent's Breathe, Maren Ade's (Toni Erdmann) The Forest for the Trees, Iram Haq's I am Yours and Laurie Simmons' debut film My Art.

New York, NY (October 17, 2018) — This October, FILM MOVEMENT PLUS, the newly launched SVOD service from pioneering film distributor Film Movement, celebrates the creativity, energy and vision of women directors with WOMEN BEHIND THE CAMERA. Highlighting some of the many acclaimed, women-driven films in Film Movement’s catalog, the programming will be anchored by the U.S. streaming premiere of IN BETWEEN from Women in Motion Young Talent Award-winner Maysaloun Hamoud.

Called a “sparkling, taboo-busting first feature” (The Hollywood Reporter), IN BETWEEN, winner of the NETPAC Award at Toronto, Best Film at San Sebastian and Best Debut Feature at the Haifa International Film Festival, follows three strong and independent-minded Palestinian women who share an apartment in Tel Aviv. Away from the constraints of their families and tradition, they find themselves “in between” the free and unfettered lives they are aspiring to lead and the restrictions still imposed on them by society. Laila, a successful lawyer, craves the love of a good man and thinks she’s found him in the apparently open-minded and handsome Ziad. Salma, while striving to fulfill her dream of becoming a DJ, falls for a beautiful female doctor, but is forced to keep their love a secret from her family. Laila and Salma’s hard partying lifestyle initially comes as a shock to the more traditional and reserved Nour. She is engaged to marry a seemingly devout Muslim, who, behind closed doors, is not the man he appears to be. Eventually, a shocking series of events will push these brave women to the limits and change their lives forever, while also sealing their bond of friendship.

Launched at the beginning of October, FILM MOVEMENT PLUS opens up a world of provocative, compelling and award-winning films from Film Movement’s singular library. Priced at $7.99 per month with a free 30-day trial, the SVOD subscription service, currently available on mobile (iOS and Android), Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast, offers consumers immediate access to 250 festival favorite feature films and 100 short films, including: THEEB, the 2016 Academy Award® nominee for Best Foreign Film; AFTER THE STORM, a powerful family drama from 2018 Palme d’Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda; HUMAN CAPITAL, a political thriller from Paolo Virzi (The Leisure Seeker) that was Italy’s Best Foreign Film submission for the 87th Academy Awards® and MY LOVE, DON’T CROSS THAT RIVER, an unforgettable documentary about true love that transcends generations and cultures and is South Korea’s most successful film of all time. Classics from the Film Movement catalog include Bille August’s PELLE THE CONQUEROR, an Academy Award® winner for Best Foreign Language Film in 1996 and much more. Through the end of the month, consumers will receive a 50% discount on the first month via the special promotional code, PLUS50.

Additional WOMEN BEHIND THE CAMERA titles include:

AMOUR FOU – Inspired by the actual suicide of Heinrich von Kleist (author of THE MARQUISE OF O…) and Henrietta Vogel, AMOUR FOU is a Cannes Film Festival-nominated wry period dramedy from director Jessica Hausner, which went on to win two prizes at the Austrian Film Awards. Forever under-appreciated and melancholy, Heinrich is a young poet in Romantic Era Berlin who determines his best way out of despair is to end it all, and he sets about finding a woman to join him in his predetermined departure. Recently diagnosed with a terminal illness, the well-off but unremarkable Henrietta, fascinated by Heinrich’s controversial THE MARQUISE OF O…, finds his offer intriguing, if a bit strange. And yet, she agrees to navigate the uncharted journey towards a suicide pact with him, at once awkward and enlightening for them both. Rather than a declaration of passionate devotion, AMOUR FOU goes against expectations to become a droll and curious denunciation of dying for love.

ANTONIA’S LINE – Marleen Gorris’ celebrated feminist fairy tale won the 1996 Oscar winner for Best Foreign Language Film. In the aftermath of WWII, strong-willed Antonia returns to her small hometown where she has inherited her mother’s farm. Antonia and her free-spirited artist daughter Danielle ingratiate themselves with the town’s tight-knit and eccentric community. As the years unfold, love and tragedy come to Antonia and Danielle and the pair fosters a vibrant circle of strong, liberated women.

BREATHE – An Official Selection at Cannes and Toronto, Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds, Beginners) directs BREATHE, a taut, nuanced story about the depths of female friendships and the dark side of teenage infatuations, based on the best-selling young adult novel by Anne-Sophie Brasme. Seventeen-year-old Charlie (Joséphine Japy) is frustrated by her parents and bored with her life. Enter Sarah (Lou de Laâge), a confident and charismatic new transfer student who exudes an intoxicating air of boldness and danger. The two form an instant connection, but their intimacy also triggers feelings of jealousy and anger, setting them on a dangerous trajectory toward an inevitable yet unforeseen collapse.

THE FOREST FOR THE TREES- The struggles of a young teacher is explored by Maren Ade, director of the Oscar®-nominated film Toni Erdmann in THE FOREST FOR THE TREES, her debut feature that captured a Special Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Bursting with idealism, Melanie Pröschle, a young teacher from the countryside, starts her first job at a high school in the city. Desperate to fulfil her hopes, Melanie intends to do everything the right way. Politely she introduces herself to her neighbors with homemade schnapps. At her first day of school she gives a very ambitious speech for her colleagues. She wants to be a “fresh breeze” to the school, but it is not easy to start a new life, as Melanie copes with loneliness, established teachers and ninth grade students.

I AM YOURS- Director Iram Haq (What Will People Say) reveals the plight of an immigrant single-mother in I AM YOURS, her award-winning first feature, and Norway’s Oscar® submission for Best Foreign Language Film in 2013. Mina is a young single mother in Oslo, juggling 6 year old Felix’s upbringing and her troublesome relationship with her traditional Pakistani family that doesn’t approve of her life choices. Constantly looking for love in all the wrong places, Mina falls in and out of relationships with a string of men, none of them lasting very long. But when Mina meets Jesper, a Swedish film director who dearly adores her, she falls head over heels in love, willing to go to any lengths to make it work this time around.

MY ART – The debut feature from celebrated artist Laurie Simmons, MY ART follows single artist Ellie (played by Simmons herself) who, when offered the summer house and studio of a famous friend in upstate New York, seizes the opportunity to hit the reset button on her life and work. She unwittingly finds inspiration in three local men – two out-of-work actors and a disillusioned lawyer. This unlikely trio helps Ellie reinvent her art by participating in a series of DIY videos, which recreate classic Hollywood films. Together, they accompany Ellie on an odd and unexpected journey toward finding her late-blooming artistic momentum. Featuring Lena Dunham, Parker Posey and Barbara Sukowa, MY ART is a funny “cinematic treat and absolutely charming” (HuffPost).

About Film Movement

Founded in 2002 as one of the first-ever subscription film services with its DVD-of-the-Month club, Film Movement is now a North American distributor of award-winning independent and foreign films based in New York City. It has released more than 250 feature films and shorts culled from prestigious film festivals worldwide. Film Movement’s theatrical releases include American independent films, documentaries, and foreign art house titles. Its catalog includes titles by directors such as Hirokazu Kore-eda, Maren Ade, Jessica Hausner, Andrei Konchalovsky, Andrzej Wajda, Diane Kurys, Ciro Guerra and Melanie Laurent. In 2015, Film Movement launched its reissue label Film Movement Classics, featuring new restorations released theatrically as well as on Blu-ray and DVD, including films by such noted directors as Eric Rohmer, Peter Greenaway, Bille August, Marleen Gorris, Takeshi Kitano, Arturo Ripstein, Sergio Corbucci and Ettore Scola. For more information, please visit www.filmmovement.com.

