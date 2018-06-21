AMC Sets Weekly Walking Dead Marathons Leading Into New Episodes of Preacher!

Walkers and Preachers and Irish Vampires, oh my!

Beginning Sunday, June 24th at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT, AMC will air a multi-weekend Best Of The Walking Dead marathon event, leading into all-new episodes of season three AMC’s “Preacher,” airing Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Beginning Sunday, June 24th at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT, AMC will air a multi-weekend Best Of “The Walking Dead” marathon event, leading into all-new episodes of season three AMC’s “Preacher,” airing Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Over the next six weekends, viewers can re-watch the most talked about and best moments of their favorite characters, including The Dixon Brothers, Carol, The Governor, Shane, Glenn, and Michonne.

Below please find a breakdown of the marathon. For a full schedule visit http://www.amc.com/schedule.

Sunday, June 24: Best of the Dixon Brothers

11:45 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Season 1, Episode 2-3; Season 2, Episode 5; Season 3, Episode 8-10, 15; Season 4, Episode 12; Season 6, Episode 6; Season 7, Episode 3

Sunday, July 1: Best of Carol

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Season 2, Episode 4; Season 4, Episode 1, 4, 14; Season 5, Episode 1, 13; Season 6, Episode 15-16; Season 7, Episode 2, 10

Sunday, July 8: Best of The Governor

12:45 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Season 3, Episode 3, 5, 8, 10, 14, 16; Season 4, Episode 6-8

Sunday, July 15: Best of Shane

12:45 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Season 1, Episode 3, 5; Season 2, Episode 2-3, 5-6, 10-12

Sunday, July 22: Best of Glenn

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Season 1, Episode 2; Season 2, Episode 4, 8, 11; Season 3, Episode 4; Season 4, Episode 15; Season 5, Episode 14, 16; Season 6, Episode 7; Season 7, Episode 1

Sunday, July 29: Best of Michonne

11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Season 3, Episode 1, 3, 8; Season 4, Episode 2, 8-9; Season 4, Episode 11; Season 5, Episode 15; Season 6, Episode 10; Season 7, Episode 9

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, “The Walking Dead” reigns as the #1 drama on television for the last six seasons among adults 18-49. “The Walking Dead” tells the story of the months and years that follow after a zombie apocalypse, and follows a group of survivors, led by police officer Rick Grimes, who travel in search of a safe and secure home. The series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Tom Luse and Denise Huth.

