Sh*t Went Sideways Trailer: Office Uprising!

Office Uprising follows the story of an underachiever working at a major weapons manufacturing firm who finds that his co-workers have been “weaponized” by Zolt, a new energy drink designed for the military.

Office Uprising premieres on Crackle on July 19th.

SONY CRACKLE RELEASES TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR SUMMER ORIGINAL MOVIE, OFFICE UPRISING, PREMIERING THURSDAY, JULY 19

Comedy-Horror Stars Brenton Thwaites, Zachary Levi, Jane Levy, Karan Soni, Ian Harding and Alan Ritchson

Culver City, Calif. – June 21, 2018 – Sony Crackle today released the trailer and key art for the network’s new summer comedy-horror movie “Office Uprising,” launching July 19. In addition, the movie will premiere ahead of the wide release exclusively through PlayStation®3 and PlayStation®4 July 12-15 and on Amazon Fire TV July 16-18 via the Sony Crackle app. The feature stars Brenton Thwaites (“Titans,” Pirates of the Caribbean), Tony- nominated actor Zachary Levi (“Shazam!” “Chuck”), Jane Levy (“Don’t Breathe”), Karan Soni (“Deadpool”), Ian Harding (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Alan Ritchson (“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, “Blue Mountain State”).

“Office Uprising” follows the story of an underachiever working at a major weapons manufacturing firm who finds that his co-workers have been “weaponized” by Zolt, a new energy drink designed for the military. He must then set off to rescue his one true love from an office building full of psychotic coworkers armed with tomorrow’s deadliest tech.

Rounding out the ensemble are: Barry Shabaka Henley (“Bosch”), Kurt Fuller (“The Good Wife”), Kenneth Choi (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”), Gregg Henry (“Scandal”) and Sam Daly (“Murder in the First”).

The movie is helmed by Lin Oeding and written by Ian Shorr (“Splinter”) and Peter Gamble. Giulia Prenna, Sean Lydiard, James Steele, and Will Clevinger serve as the film’s producers and Christopher J. Conover, Brenton Thwaites, David Boies, Stephanie Pinola, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick and Sean E. DeMott as executive producers.

Like this: Like Loading...