Titanium Rex Meets Preident Obama in Supermanision: Summer Vacation Special!

SONY CRACKLE MAKES A SPLASH WITH ‘SUPERMANSION: SUMMER VACATION SPECIAL,’ PREMIERING THURSDAY, AUGUST 16

Jay Pharoah (“White Famous”) Guest Stars as Former President Barack Obama in Stop-Motion Animated Summer Special; First-Look Photo Released

World Premiere to Take Place at SeriesFest in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, June 23

Plus All-New Episode of the Emmy®-Nominated Series Is Available Today, Monday, June 11; New Episodes of Season Three Will Return This Fall with Award-Winning Actress Minnie Driver

Culver City, CA, June 11, 2018 – Sony Crackle announced today that the all-new stop-motion animated original “SuperMansion: Summer Vacation Special,” will debut Thursday, August 16, 2018 with an exclusive starting Monday, August 13, 2018 on PlayStation®3 and PlayStation®4 through the Crackle app. In the upcoming summer special, the team heads to Hawaii where Titanium Rex (Bryan Cranston) runs into a vacationing former President Barack Obama (Jay Pharoah), Black Saturn (Tucker Gilmore) and Lex (Jillian Bell) teach Cooch (Heidi Gardner) how to swim, and American Ranger (Keegan-Michael Key) attempts to perform in a USO show while an evil threat brews under the sea.

The network also released a first-look photo from the new special and announced its participation at the international television festival, SeriesFest, on Saturday, June 23 with a world premiere screening followed by a Q&A.

Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Keegan-Michael Key (“Key & Peele”), Chris Pine (“Star Trek”), Jillian Bell (“22 Jump Street”), Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”), Tucker Gilmore (“Frozen”) and Zeb Wells (also writer) will all return as voice-acting stars. Additionally, newcomers Jay Pharoah (“White Famous”) will guest star as Barack Obama, and Masi Oka (“Heroes,” “Hawaii Five-0”) will star as Toko. The special is directed by Alex Kamer and written by Tom Sheppard and Zeb Wells.

Additionally, a new episode of “SuperMansion” is available today, Monday, June 11. In episode 306, “The Long Chaun,” the League of Freedom travels to the Godsrealm to save former member Zenith (Yvette Nicole Brown) from her evil Uncle Ridan (Taran Killam). Robobot (Zeb Wells) learns what it means to be a real boy as Titanium Rex (Bryan Cranston) must prove to be a hero true in order to wield the Sword of Azimuth.

Additional new episodes of season three will return this fall, featuring Oscar® and Emmy®-nominated actress Minnie Driver joining the cast in a recurring role as Debbie Devizo, Dr. Devizo’s (Chris Pine) ex-wife and former League of Freedom team member.

“SuperMansion” is created by Zeb Wells and Matthew Senreich (“Robot Chicken”), who also act as executive producers under their production company Stoopid Buddy Stoodios alongside Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Eric Towner and Tom Root. Bryan Cranston and James Degus also serve as executive producers under their production banner Moonshot Entertainment. The series is directed by Nick Simotas (“Back at the Barnyard”) and distributed by Sony Pictures Television Inc.

