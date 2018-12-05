All the World Will Be Your Enemy Trailer: Watership Down!

Richard Adams’ novel Watership Down tells the story of a band of rabbits that are forced to leave their cozy warren because of encroaching technology – and the dangers they face on their journey to find a new home.

Already adapted as a brilliant film from Martin “Short, the BBC and Netflix have partnered for a four-episode limited series CGI adaptation of the story with a terrific cast that includes JohnÂ Boyega, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Olivia Colman, Ben Kingsley, Gemma Arterton, Daniel Kaluuya, Rosamund Pike, Gemma Chan, Peter Capald, and Taron Egerton.

Watership Down will premiere on Netflix on December 23rd and on the BBC December 22-24. Check out the trailer below.

BBC Oneâ€™s star-studded new adaptation of Watership Down uses Richard Adamsâ€™ bestselling novel as its source to bring an innovative interpretation to the much loved classic.

Adapted for the screen by Tom Bidwell and directed by Noam Murro, this tale of adventure, courage and survival follows a band of rabbits as they flee the certain destruction of their home.

