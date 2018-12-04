The Equalizer Returns on Home Video!

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has announced the release date for 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ & DVD editions of The Equalizer 2 – in which Frank McCall goes after the persons responsible for the murder of his friend and former colleague, Susan Plummer.

The Equalizer 2 – the only sequel Dezel Washington has ever done – will be in stores on December 11th – with a host of extra features.

Director Antoine Fuqua & Two-Time Academy Award® Winner Denzel Washington Reunite for the Action-Packed Sequel to The Equalizer

THE EQUALIZER 2

Debuting on Digital November 13 and 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ & DVD December 11 Includes “Retribution Mode,” 11 Deleted & Extended Scenes, Five Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes, Plus a Pop Up Trivia Track

TORONTO, Ontario (December 4, 2018) – Two-time Academy Award® winner Denzel Washington (Best Supporting Actor, Glory, 1989; Best Actor, Training Day, 2001) returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career when the gritty, pulse-pounding thriller THE EQUALIZER 2 hits digital November 13 and 4K Ultra HD™/Blu-ray™, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD December 11 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Canada. Reunited with Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), Washington is Robert McCall, who serves unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will his no-holds-barred vengeance go when the victim is someone he loves? THE EQUALIZER 2 also stars Pedro Pascal (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Ashton Sanders (Moonlight) with Bill Pullman (Independence Day) and Oscar® winner Melissa Leo (Best Supporting Actress, The Fighter, 2010).

The digital & Blu-ray releases of THE EQUALIZER 2 are loaded with over an hour of action-packed bonus features, including “Retribution Mode,” deleted and extended scenes, The Equalizer 2 pop up trivia track and a behind-the-scenes featurette. “Retribution Mode,” the follow-up to The Equalizer’s “Vengeance Mode,” allows fans to watch the film with Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua as they take fans through the making of their favorite adrenaline-filled action scenes with exclusive in-depth and personal conversations. In the featurette “Denzel as McCall: Round Two,” Denzel Washington describes his return as Robert McCall and why this continued story was so important for him to tell.

Four additional featurettes are also available on the digital, Blu-ray and DVD releases of THE EQUALIZER 2, including the two NBA promo shoots. This sequel packs more punches, explosions and bullets than the original, and in “Seconds Till Death: Action Breakdown,” the cast and crew dissect some of this film’s most intense and action-packed moments from rehearsals to production. It takes a certain kind of actor to play alongside Denzel Washington and in “Through Antoine’s Lens: The Cast,” Antoine and Denzel discuss why the returning cast are such an important part of this sequel’s success, as well as what it was like working with new cast and characters.

Synopsis:

Denzel Washington returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career. Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed but how far will he go when that is someone he loves?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and Written by Richard Wenk, THE EQUALIZER 2 is based on a television series by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim. The film is produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Denzel Washington, Antoine Fuqua, Alex Siskin, Steve Tisch, Mace Neufeld, Tony Eldridge and Michael Sloan, with Molly Allen and David Bloomfield serving as executive producers.

Digital & Blu-ray Exclusive Bonus Materials Include:

“Retribution Mode” with Denzel Washington and Director Antoine Fuqua

11 Deleted & Extended Scenes

“Denzel as McCall: Round Two” Featurette

The Equalizer 2 Pop Up Trivia Track

Digital, Blu-ray & DVD Bonus Materials Include:

Four Featurettes:

“Seconds Till Death: Action Breakdown”

“Through Antoine’s Lens: The Cast”

Two NBA Promos

THE EQUALIZER 2 has a run time of approximately 121 minutes and is rated 14A.

Academy Award® and Oscar® are the registered trademarks and service marks of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Like this: Like Loading...