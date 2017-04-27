Alien: Covenant: Prologue: What Dr. Shaw and David Did!

At the end of Prometheus, Dr. Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and the synthetic David (Michael Fassbinder) set to find the homeworld of the Engineers.

Did they make it?

The new short, directed by Ridley Scott, Alien: Covenant: Prologue gives us the next chapter in their story.

Alien: Covenant opens on My 19th.

The Crossing, an official prologue short to Alien: Covenant, reveals what happened to crew members Dr. Elizabeth Shaw and the synthetic David after the events of Prometheus. Set aboard an abandoned Engineer vessel, Dr. Shaw repairs David as they continue their search for humanity’s creators.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

See Alien: Covenant in Theaters – May 19, 2017

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby

Directed by: Ridley Scott

