Akira Himekawa – Creator of The Legend of Zelda Manga – To Appear at New York Comic-Con 2017!

VIZ Media has announced that the creator of the bestselling manga, The Legend of Zelda (based on the video game) will be a Guest of Honor at New York Comic-Con 2017.

Akira Himekawa is the pen name of collaborators A. Honda and S. Nagano (pictured above). The pair will take part in two panels and several autograph sessions during the weekend.

New York Comic Con takes place October 5th – 8th at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

San Francisco, CA, September 19, 2017 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces special appearances and autograph sessions for the creative team behind THE LEGEND OF ZELDA manga series, Akira Himekawa, during New York Comic Con 2017 this October.

Akira Himekawa is the collaboration of two women, A. Honda and S. Nagano. This year, the pair will make their first East Coast professional appearance at New York Comic Con. VIZ Media is the official North American publisher of the bestselling series that is based on the classic Nintendo® role playing, puzzle-solving, action video game.

New York Comic Con takes place October 5th – 8th at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan and is the East Coast’s biggest pop culture convention. The annual event plays host to the latest in comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, toys, movies, and television. For more information, please visit NewYorkComicCon.com. VIZ Media will be located on the main convention floor in Booth #1336.

Akira Himekawa VIZ Media / New York Comic Con Panels & Special Events Include:

Thursday, October 5th

4:00pm – 5:00pm VIZ Media Panel with Special Guests

Room 1A06

Join us for exciting announcements, exclusive first looks at new titles, and prizes! THE LEGEND OF ZELDA manga creators, Akira Himekawa, will also make a special appearance.

Friday, October 6th

4:00pm – 5:00pm THE LEGEND OF ZELDA, Akira Himekawa Panel

Room 1A06

Welcome the creators behind the bestselling THE LEGEND OF ZELDA manga, Akira Himekawa, as they discuss the work on their hit series. Fans attending this panel will receive a special THE LEGEND OF ZELDA collectible premium.

NYCC On-Site Akira Himekawa Autograph Sessions Include:

Thursday, October 5th at 6:00pm – limited to 100 people

Friday, October 6th at 6:30pm – limited to 100 people

Signing session attendees will each receive an exclusive shikishi art board from VIZ Media for Akira Himekawa to autograph. Official signings are ticketed before the event. Please visit the NYCC Pre-Show Lotteries page for more information, at http://www.newyorkcomiccon.com/Content/Pre-Show-Lotteries/.

NYCC Presents – Akira Himekawa Off-Site Autograph Sessions:

Barnes & Noble Tribeca Autograph Session

Saturday, October 7th, 1:30pm

97 Warren St, New York, NY 10007

Join VIZ Media in welcoming Akira Himekawa at their first off-site appearance in New York! The event is limited to the first 100 people to purchase any THE LEGEND OF ZELDA manga from the Barnes & Noble Tribeca store that day; a wristband for the autograph session will be given upon purchase to guarantee entry to the signing. Signing session attendees may choose to have either their purchased manga or the exclusive VIZ Media-supplied shikishi art board signed.

Kinokuniya Autograph Session

Saturday, October 7th, 8:30pm

1073 Avenue of the Americas, NY, NY 10018

Be among the first 100 people to purchase any THE LEGEND OF ZELDA manga from the Kinokuniya store that day and receive a wristband for the autograph session! Signing session attendees may choose to have either their purchased manga or the exclusive VIZ Media-supplied shikishi board signed.

Nintendo World Store Rockefeller Center Autograph Session

Sunday, October 8th, 2:00pm

10 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10020

An encore appearance by THE LEGEND OF ZELDA manga creators! Event details will be announced shortly by the Nintendo World Store.

VIZ Media will offer a variety of manga selections for purchase throughout New York Comic Con including:

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: OCARINA OF TIME – LEGENDARY EDITION – $15

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS Vols. 1-2 Bundle – $15

All THE LEGEND OF ZELDA manga purchases from the VIZ Media booth will include a TWILIGHT PRINCESS poster as a special FREE gift with purchase.

For more information on THE LEGEND OF ZELDA or other anime and manga titles available from VIZ Media, please visit VIZ.com.